CADILLAC — After the COVID-19 pandemic robbed student-athletes of so much last spring, Monday was quite possibly the perfect day and the perfect return of the annual Cadillac News Track and Field Invitational.
Sometimes, it is the little things that make life a joy and the 48th iteration of the meet was full of those little moments, but some pretty big ones as well.
None bigger than the 1600-meter run now named the Paul McMullen Memorial 1600.
For Cadillac-area runners there were none bigger than McMullen. It wasn't just because he was a record holder, United States Olympian and an NCAA 1500-meter champion. The Cadillac native was a mentor, a friend and an inspiration.
In March, news of McMullen's tragic death as the result of a skiing accident at Caberfae Peaks started to spread. From those who had a personal relationship to those who only knew McMullen from his athletic mystique, his everyman attitude and pride in his hometown were sure to be part of the post or memories shared.
So it should not be a surprise the event the 49-year-old loved so much and brought him so many accolades should be named after him to memorialize him, but also remind the runners in the event to set goals, exceed expectations and live their dreams.
For Manton junior Noah Morrow, the words of McMullen's parents Doug and Theresa and his widow Nuria might have hit home or maybe it was the spirit of McMullen himself somehow played a role, but whatever the reason the meet record was broken by more than 3 seconds.
The winning time of 4:20.57 also was Morrow's personal best in the event. Coming into the event Monday, the fully automated meet record of 4:23.65 set by Evart's Santana Scott in 2016 was the time to beat. The non-fully automated meet record also was 4:23.65 set by Cadillac's Mark Smith in 1979.
"I knew Paul from a cross country camp I went to and he was just an absolutely fantastic and amazing guy," Morrow said. "So knowing it is named the Paul McMullen and showing that he just gave everything he had to running really inspired me to push myself that extra little bit."
Winning the event was one thing but Morrow said winning the event in the first race after it was renamed to honor McMullen and setting a new meet record meant a lot to him.
Morrow also won the 3200 run with a time of 10:05.76 and was part of Manton's third-place 3200 relay team and fourth place 1600 relay team.
While Morrow was the one to beat in the distance races, Lake City sophomore Dayne Blair and Reed City senior Noah Jones battled to see which would be crowned the fasted sprinter in the Cadillac area. Blair bested Jones in the 100 Dash with a time of 11.29, but the Reed City senior had a personal best time of 11.75 for second place. Jones won a close race in the 200 dash with a time of 23.80, but Blair was close behind with a time of 23.90.
Blair also had second-place finishes in the pole vault (12-00) and the 400 Relay (Blair, Devin Jorgensen, Christian Park and Eyn Noren). Jones also had a first-place finish on the Coyotes 400 relay team (Aiden Mieras, Logan Bregg, Seth Jackson and Jones), which finished with a time of 45.47.
Cadillac senior Ben Kohler had an outstanding day winning the 400 dash with a personal best time of 52.37 while also running legs in the Vikings first place 800 relay (Christopher Reinhold Jr., Aden Gurden, Kohler and Jakob Bartman) and 1600 relays (Matteo Letizio, Derek Rood, Teegan Baker and Kohler) teams.
In addition to running a leg on the Vikings' winning 1600 relay team, Rood also won the 110 high hurdles in a time of 15.94.
McBain's Grayson VerBerkmoes had a personal record time of 2:00.98 on his way to winning the 800 run. He also was part of the winning 3200 relay team (VerBerkmoes, Kyle Pylkas, Connor Murphy and Kadin Eastway) in a time of 8:36.61. He also was part of the third-place 1600 relay team (Brock Maloney, Connor Murphy, Pylkas and VerBerkmoes).
