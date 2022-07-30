CADILLAC — Craig Weidner bought the boat in the late 1970s largely for exercise.
His granddaughter, Libbey Lloyd, has taken it a step further and found something she truly loves doing.
Lloyd will be a junior at Eastern Michigan University this fall and is a member of the Eagles’ varsity rowing team despite having never raced a human-powered boat before her freshman year in Ypsilanti.
Before Lloyd’s love of racing developed, it was Weidner who was the odd duck on Lake Cadillac using a racing shell for exercise in the late 70s.
“It wasn’t a common sport and I believed I was the only person rowing in Cadillac,” he said. “I loved being on the water and did a lot of water skiing but I didn’t do a lot of other summer activities.
“I read about rowing, looked into it and I ended up buying an Alden’s Ocean Racing shell.”
Weidner was up at 6:30 a.m. each day and on Lake Cadillac getting in a good workout. He kept his equipment at the old boat club and did that for years until the club sold.
He stayed with it until about 10 years ago when it became harder to move around and even tougher to find a place to keep it.
“I solid it to a local guy and taught him how to row,” Weidner laughed. “The next thing I know, he calls me about four years ago and said hey, where I’ve got it stored, we’ve got to sell the building. Will you take the boat back?
“I told him I didn’t really have a use for it but the next thing I know, it’s out of my building laying on the ground.”
Weidner put the shell back into storage and there’s largely where it stayed for a while. Weidner did move it to a friend’s house on Lake Cadillac and has gotten back into rowing.
That’s where Lloyd comes into the boat’s story.
Lloyd competed in a number of sports at Cadillac High School, including soccer, football, volleyball, tennis and skiing. It’s that last sport that turned into her collegiate athletic opportunity.
A friend who was a downhill ski racer was on the rowing team at Michigan State University, loved it and told Lloyd the coaches look for specific athletes with specific body types for the sport.
She gave it a whirl and reached out to the rowing coaches at Eastern Michigan before graduating from Cadillac High School in 2020.
Lloyd competed as a novice a freshman in 2020-21 and then was moved up to the Eagles’ varsity as a sophomore last year.
“I knew I wanted to play a sport in college but I didn’t know what,” she said. “I looked at playing tennis at Alma with my sister (Emma).
“I wanted to do something to keep me busy and in shape so I just waited for the opportunities to play out. A friend had done it the year before, going from skiing to rowing and she loved it so I was ready to try something new.”
It wasn’t love at first oar stroke, though.
“At first, I really honestly didn’t think I was going to like it that much,” Lloyd laughed. “I thought it was just going to be a lot of work and I didn’t really understand it…I couldn’t really get it and I was just getting frustrated.
“and then I took a different perspective on it. I looked at it as doing it for me and not for practice. I love it and I love being on the water.”
Lloyd still isn’t a big fan of dry-land training but knows that comes with the sport, too.
Lloyd competed on one of Eastern’s three varsity boats during the spring 2022 season in races in Michigan, Boston, Alabama, Ohio and Pennsylvania
“I definitely was busy but it was awesome,” she said. “I loved it and I love the racing.
“I just love the competitiveness of it.”
Lloyd has competed in both eights and fours, as well.
NCAA rowing has a fall and spring season with training throughout the winter. Summer is the off-season and that’s where Weidner’s boat comes into the picture.
Lloyd didn’t spend any time in Weidner’s boat last summer as she was still learning the basics of the sport from her coaches at Eastern Michigan and they didn’t want her training in any other boats.
This summer, the boat has been back on Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell with Lloyd at the helm. She’s reached a point where being in that one-person shell is OK to stay in shape without hurting her technical racing training.
“I was kind of worried if Libbey was going to like it compared to the eight-man that she’s rowing,” Weidner said. “She got in it and while’s she’s used to a totally different stroke, the feathering and all of that is the same.
“Once she got the hang of it, she said she really likes this…it’s fun. It’s full circle. I got into this way back in ‘79…43 years ago. I was 31 years old, doing it for exercise and never looked at competing at all. It’s just great conditioning. Never in a million years would I have thought I would have a granddaughter rowing for a college sport that would sit in that same seat 43 years later. It just blows my mind.”
