A glimmer of hope: MHSAA staying on hold

Hope is a good thing…maybe the best of things.
OK, OK…you've heard that quote a thousand times if you've watched The Shawshank Redemption.
It's one of Andy Dufresne's best lines when relating how he handles being incarcerated while we know he's innocent.
It's also one of the most powerful tools we have when it comes to handling the global pandemic related to the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 has turned the world upside down and will continue to do so for quite some time.
Close to home, it's closed schools, restaurants, libraries, gyms and one of the things we hold as a dear part of our society — sports.
There's no question EVERYONE'S health is paramount to any game or games being played.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed the state's schools through April 5, it shut down the Michigan High School Athletic Association's winter tournaments in their prime.
Swimming, gymnastics and hockey were days from being completed while girls' and boys' basketball were in the joys and sorrows of March Madness.
It also put spring sports, which began practices on March 9, on hiatus, too.
No one knows if April 6 will bring answers as to whether kids can return to school and life can begin to return to normal.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl talked about those very topics on "The Huge Show" Wednesday afternoon.
Uyl and his organization plan to evaluate things in the days and weeks to come and they aren't rushing a final decision on the fate of the winter tournaments or on if we can get spring sports in.
"Some have said you're giving folks false hope with this approach," Uyl said during the show. "I don't think we're giving false hope. I don't know where we're going to be in three weeks or six weeks and nine weeks. Frankly, with as much negativity and as anxious as we feel right now, I just want some hope, period.
"I think that promising nothing beyond what we're going to announce or do in the next three weeks, I think most people understand that."
I certainly do.
It means there's hope that seniors will get to finish out their prep sports careers and have the special memories that go along with it. It means the rest of us have a much-needed reason to smile and do the things we normally do.
"My heart just absolutely breaks for those seniors and their families out there right now that have had the end of a winter tournament interrupted and with spring kind of up in the air," Uyl said. "That's why it really motivates me each day to go in and take it in three-week blocks and (see if) conditions have changed and it's safe."
College sports have already shuttered that hope with the unprecedented cancelations of winter tournaments, along with all sports through the end of the academic year.
College sports logistics, even at the NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO level, are more complicated than high school sports. They involve state-to-state travel and things high schools don't have to deal with.
The college sports calendar year is also pretty much wrapped up by mid-May because students are out of school much, much earlier than their high school counterparts.
High school sports organizations have a little more time on their side when it comes to getting things accomplished. They've got all of April and a chunk of May before the hardest decisions would have to be made to shut it all down for the academic year.
No one knows what things will look like in three days, let alone eight or nine weeks.
Uyl said the MHSAA will continue to listen to what government leaders and medical personnel are saying and will evaluate the situation in three-week segments.
"I think it's a pretty prudent plan of let's just take things in three-week segments and let's see what the world looks like on April 6," he said. "If we're still in a shutdown but a long-term decision hasn't been made, it will be then let's look again at what late April brings and then you move to May and then you keep taking it three weeks at a time. I think most people understand that."
And if high school sports are done until August when fall practices begin, it'll be sad but life will go on. These are unprecedented times we're living in so we've got to roll with the punches and make the best of it.
WE WILL beat this virus. WE WILL return to normal. WE WILL cheer again at games.
There's always hope…and it's a very good thing.
The best of things.
