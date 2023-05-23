TRAVERSE CITY — Marion picked up two wins — and got to play on a nice field.
That’s a pretty good day.
The Eagles swept Ellsworth 16-1 and 11-3 in a pair of non-conference baseball games Monday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
“It was a fun night with great weather and I think the guys enjoyed the experience of playing on a professional field,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Mason Salisbury got the win in the opener for Marion, allowing three hits while striking out seven in four innings of work.
Gavin Prielipp, Collin McCrimmon and Weston Cox each had two hits while Salisbury, Aadin Yowell and Cole Meyer each had a hit. Dylan Thomas added a hit and two RBIs.
“We really hit the ball well in game one,” Grundy said.
Yowell got the win in game two, allowing two hits while striking out six in 3.2 innings of work.
Salisbury led the way at the plate with two hits while McCrimmon, Braden Prielipp and Alex Johnson each had a hit.
Marion (21-2 overall) hosts Pentwater on Wednesday.
LINWOOD — Northern Michigan Christian took third, Manton seventh and McBain ninth in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference Championship Monday at Maple Leaf Golf Course.
Houghton Lake won the event with a 303 while Shepherd shot a 321, the Comets 338, the Rangers 388 and the Ramblers 403.
Titus Best paced NMC with an 82 while Emmitt Baas shot 85, Blair DeZeeuw 85 and Ty VanHaitsma 86.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with an 88 while Connor Garno shot an 89, Fabio Castro 103 and Mateo Powell 108.
“Lincoln and Connor shot their career best 18-hole rounds and I couldn’t be happier with the fact that they finally broke the 90 barrier,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “Everyone played well but we also know that we left a handful of shots out there.”
Spencer Reed paced McBain with a 91 while Cason Witbeck shot a 98, Braylon Pace 99 and Kalvin McGillis 115.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac shot a team score of 357 to take ninth at the Traverse City Central Invitational at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
The host Trojans won the event with a 301 while TC St. Francis shot 318 and Glen Lake 319.
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 82 while Carson Peedle shot an 89, Keegan McRoberts 92 and Connor Putman 94.
Joey Schafer paced the Cadillac JV with a 99 while Ethan Swach shot a 102, Keaston Johnson 103 and Kasen Dunn 103.
SHEPHERD — Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 win over Shepherd in an NMSL contest.
“This was a fun way to wrap up our regular season and now our focus is on another district championship,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Aria Cucinella scored eight minutes into the game off an assist from Jada VanNoord before VanNoord scored two minutes later off an assist from Cucinella. Alaina Rozeveld scored in the 27th minute off an assist from Melanie Bennett to make it 3-0 at halftime.
Mabel Yount scored two minutes into the second half off an assist from Paige Ebels before Shepherd made it 4-1. VanNoord scored in the 60th minute off an assist from Kylee Winkle before Lia Cucinella scored with minutes left off an assist from Harper Tossey.
Tossey and Ava Best were in goal for NMC.
The Comets (14-3 overall, 13-1 NMSL) face Big Rapids Crossroads or Benzie Central in a Division 4 district contest May 30 at Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.