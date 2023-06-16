A Hall-mark: Pat Hinkle headed to football coaches hall of fame

CADILLAC — The wins are nice.
The losses hurt but there’s a bigger picture involved, too..
The conference titles and playoff berths are great, too.
Ask a coach why they do what they do and — if they’ve been around long enough — the honest truth is working with kids still means a lot to them and working with their peers does, too.
When you’ve been a football coach for nearly 50 years, those are the things you cherish the most.
And when you get a chance to be honored like Pat Hinkle will be next weekend, you’re a little embarrassed, humbled and thankful to be recognized.
It’s all those above things and the people you’ve been associated with that helped you get there.
Hinkle, still an assistant football coach at Cadillac High School and former head coach at Mesick, be inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame Friday, June 23 at the Detroit Marriott in Troy. The event coincides with the annual MHSFCA All-Star Game the next day at Lawrence Tech in Southfield.
Hinkle is one of 14 individuals entering the Hall of Fame next weekend. Plaques for each inductee will be displayed at the University of Michigan’s football stadium in the future.
It’s still a little surreal to be entering the Hall of Fame for Hinkle.
“You know, when they first called me, I really didn’t know how to respond,” he said. “In some ways, I felt kind of embarrassed because I thought it was kind of ridiculous to be honored for something I really enjoy doing.
“The more I thought about it, this is not really about me. It’s about the people I’ve worked with and the kids I’ve coached. It’s about so much more than me. When all is said and done, though, am I honored? Oh, heck yes.”
Coaching football is as much a part of genetics as anything else for Hinkle.
His father Jack coached at Clio, Flint Tech and Flint Southwestern in the 1950s and 1960s before taking a job at Ferris State University where he worked from 1968 to 1984.
“My dad was a football coach so it’s always been a part of the family,” Hinkle said. “That’s where my interest started.
“When I was going to Ferris, I took a number of coaching classes and my first year was at the junior high in Big Rapids in 1974.”
Hinkle was in Big Rapids until 1981 when he took the head JV and assistant varsity jobs at Harper Woods Notre Dame through 1983. He came back north in 1985, was the assistant JV coach at Mesick in 1985 and took over the Bulldogs’ program for the next 13 years in 1986.
Hinkle coached at Mesick until 1998, took 1999 off and then joined Jim Webb’s staff at Cadillac in 2000 where he still is 23 years later.
“I still enjoy it…the interaction with players and coaches,” Hinkle said. “People say thank you for coaching but my response is, I wouldn’t coach if I didn’t enjoy it.
“I still really enjoy what I am doing and we’ll see how long this plays out.”
Teams Hinkle has been involved with have compiled a record of 223-199-2, won six league championships in the Northwest and Big North, qualified for the state playoffs 16 times, won seven district championships, a regional championship in 2020 and the Division 4 state runner-up team at Cadillac in 2020-21.
He coached in the MHSFCA All-Star Game in 2008, was Class C Regional Coach of the Year while at Mesick in 1995 and 1998 and Assistant Coach of the Year while in Cadillac in 2005.
Still, it comes back to the people Hinkle has worked with over the 47 years that are just as much a part of this honor as he is.
“You love working with the kids and that’s the big reason why you do it but I have been very, very fortunate to work with the people I have,” he said. “We had outstanding people in Mesick and outstanding people in Cadillac with Coach Webb and Coach (Cody) Mallory.
“I could go through all of the names but the reason I am getting this honor is because of the associations with those people.”
