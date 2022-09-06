CADILLAC — Jason Byrne needed a healthy avenue to direct his energies.
Some would even call it obsessions.
And while some of his former obsessions were anything but healthy, his new focuses are much, much better.
Byrne ran the 10K at the Cadillac Festival of Races for the first time Saturday morning and finished second in 45:32. Alexander Lipski took first in 44:27 in a field of 30 runners.
The event was just another piece of the puzzle for Byrne as he keeps his life on track.
“I’m a recovering alcoholic…I struggled a lot with drugs and alcohol,” he said. “Then I found weightlifting and that was really my outlet.
“That was my thing to obsess over but it just keeps my mind where it needs to be in a good place. Then I found CrossFit and that was even harder than weightlifting. I’ve added running to it because I like to push the boundaries.”
As opposed to just lifting weights, CrossFit is constantly varied functional movements performed at a high intensity. Byrne has been into weightlifting and watching his nutrition for the past five years. He’s been into CrossFit for a little more than a year, he said.
Byrne added the running piece to help himself continue to stay in shape and give himself another competitive outlet to focus on.
“I like to push myself to see where I can place (in races),” he said. “I want to get out and explore places and this is a way to do that.
“and plus with this helping a charity, anytime there’s a 5K or 10K that goes to a good cause, I definitely like donating to that and I get some exercise with that.”
Byrne has done four 5K/10K road races this year, along with a half-marathon and a Spartan Race. Spartan races consist of varied distances — three miles, eight miles, 13 miles and 30 miles — with obstacles that vary from race to race.
Byrne enjoyed competing in the Cadillac Festival of Races, as well.
“I like the cardio aspect and you get to run around Lake Cadillac so that’s definitely an added bonus,” he said. “It’s a really nice set-up here.
Sarah Jones was the top female finisher in the 10K at 45:50 while Tasha O’Malley took second at 47:34.
Benjamin Ducheny won the men’s 5K in 17:39 while Adri Fowler was the top female in 23:47. A total of 89 runners competed in the 5K.
River Dawgz won the first seven-mile team relay in a time of 44:42.
For complete results from Saturday’s races, go to https://rftiming.racetecresults.com/Results.aspx?CId=16365&RId=4278&EId=2
