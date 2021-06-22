CADILLAC — Tee-off came at 5:57 a.m.
They hit hole No. 72 at 2:44 p.m. to finish their fourth round — what the profesionals just did over four days at the U.S. Open in California.
They passed hole No. 100 around 6:15 p.m.
They walked off the course at 9:27 p.m., just two minutes before the official sunset of 9:29 p.m.
When it was over, Dan Alto, Brandon Bailey and Mike McGuire had played golf for more than 15 hours Monday at the Cadillac Country Club.
The trio — all coaches in the Cadillac High School golf program — did it as a fundraiser for the Viking teams and to have some fun on the longest day of the year — the first full day of summer, even if it felt nothing like it.
All told, they each played 126 holes of golf. That's seven rounds of 18 holes. Included in that were more than 30 birdies and an eagle by Bailey to start the seventh round.
Alto had been wanting to do something similar after one of his former teachers and coaches did something similar.
"When I was a kid in Newberry, a teacher and my golf coach, Jim Mattson, played with three other guys all day to raise money for the American Lung Association," Alto said. "I've always wanted to do it. Coach (Brandon) Bailey and I started talking about it last year…that it would be something awesome to do to raise money for the program so that's what we decided to do.
"We worked with Mike during the boys' seasn and asked him to join us."
Bailey and Alto coach the Cadillac girls' team in the fall and the boys' team in the spring with McGuire an assistant for the boys.
Alto advertised what the trio were going to do late last week on Facebook and began taking pledges. Donations could come in any form, whether it be a pledge of 25 cents per hole or more; a pledge of $10 for every birdie carded; or a straight donation to the program.
Alto said the response from the community has been phenomenal.
"It's been outstanding," he said. "We had no idea what we thought we could raise but we're going to raise a lot more than we thought we could.
"We're really excited about what we can do to enhance the experience of the kids that play golf for Cadillac. It's not cheap to get into golf and we have no idea what we're going to end up raising but you kind of get pie-in-the-sky dreams and say maybe we can have an extra set of clubs or two that a kid can use if they don't have their own to see if they want to get into golf. Maybe we can get bags so kids don't have to buy their own."
Alto, Bailey and McGuire have loved the game for quite some time and, aside from wayward shots Monday, were having a great time on the course.
When they began at 5:57 a.m., it was summer-ish with temperatures in the 60s and humid. That was followed by some rain around around 8 a.m. when they made the turn for their second round of 18 holes.
To top it off, as the afternoon went on, temperatures dropped into the 50s with gusty northwest winds. The sun finally came out in the evening but temperatures were quickly headed toward the 40s.
On top of the elements, the trio isn't as young as they once were.
"I am not in my 20s anymore," Alto laughed. "It's not like I was ever a well-built athlete to begin with but the fact that I am in worse shape now than I would have been then…it's tough.
"We're 72 holes in now (around 2:45 p.m.). My back is tired but everything else feels good. My feet aren't tired and the hands are good. It's just a matter of keeping the back loose for the entire time."
If you’d like to donate, contact Alto at danalto4@gmail.com.
