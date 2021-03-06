‘A lasting legacy’ McMullen's success spanned two decades

Paul McMullen never dreamed of being a runner.
His plans were to play college football.
Despite the fact that didn't happen, the whole running thing worked out well for McMullen.
The eight-time NCAA All-American and 1996 U.S. Olympian died Thursday as the result of a ski accident at Caberfae Peaks. He was 49.
Called the "Pride of Cadillac," McMullen found running in the seventh grade while training for football. He wanted to be a college football player past high school but that never panned out.
He played football throughout high school and began developing a love of running toward the end of his prep career.
He won the 1990 MHSAA Class B State Finals title in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:19.9 and was the runner-up in the 800 in 1:55.9.
McMullen earned a $600 scholarship in his first season at Eastern Michigan University under coaching legend Bob Parks.
"I was a chubby, round peg jammed into a square hole at first. I looked like a football player that had accidentally gotten lost," McMullen said in a video he narrated and directed called ‘I Dare You to Run.’
"I hadn't run over five miles in my life. On day one of cross country practice, we ran over 14."
Running began to really click for McMullen in 1992.
"1992 was the year it all made sense when I watched a commercial for the 1992 Olympic Games and decided that this is what I wanted to do with my life," he said in the video. "I called my grandfather and told him the news. He responded with a supportive, ‘There's a winner.’
"I was part of an international team of champions and we were all united under the charasmatic Bob Parks."
From 1990 to 1995, McMullen was an eight-time NCAA Division All-American.
During his final season at Eastern Michigan, McMullen set the indoor mile record in 3:57.34 and the outdoor 1,500 record at 3:38.74. Both records still stand.
McMullen became a household name locally and one of the preeminent middle-distance runners in the United States after graduating from EMU in 1995.
He won the 1,500-meter title at the 1995 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, clocking a time of 3:43.90 and later finished 10th that summer in the 1,500 at the World Championships in Sweden.
Former University of Michigan runner Kevin Sullivan competed against McMullen in those big U.S. races and remembers him as a fearless competitor. Sullivan is now the cross country coach at Michigan.
"Paul and I crossed over for a couple years when he was Eastern and I was at Michigan," Sullivan said. "The most memorable two races we had against each other were both in 1995. At the Indoor Championships, I won and he finished third. At the Outdoors, he won and I finished second. The thing about Paul was that at any sort of competition, he was pretty fearless and not afraid to put it all on the line.
"I knew when I lined up against Paul, whether it be the National Championship or a small dual or tri meet, he was going to be doing his all trying to win. He wanted to win races and always put himself in a position to do that."
In 1996, McMullen came back and won the Olympic Trials in the 1500 in 3:43.86. That earned him a spot in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.
"The biggest question people have been asking me is, ‘When do you know you're on the team?’" McMullen said in the June 24, 1996 Cadillac Evening News. "Well, I made it; I'm going to Atlanta for sure."
McMullen edged Jim Sorenson by two-hundreths of a second to win the title.
"I just looked in the mirror and I still can't believe I did it," he said. "It was tough coming down the straightaway. I did not want to lose, I wanted to bring it home all the way. I just focused on the line and pushed it all the way home."
McMullen did a workout on the track at Veterans Memorial Stadium on July 4 that summer and the event drew 5,000 people. He put down a sub-four minute mile and then ran two miles on city streets with local kids following him.
When that finished, McMullen was presented with a key to the city by the mayor.
In Atlanta, McMullen made it to the semifinals of the 1,500 but did not qualify for the finals despite running a 3:37.81.
His life changed in 1997 when, weeks out from another USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, he cut off the majority of his right foot's second and third toes in a lawn mowing accident.
"I looked down at my foot after that accident and said this could be it," McMullen said. "This could be over right now. That quick.
"This is a chance to watch your sport go on without you in it and decide whether or not you're going to be able to contribute in the future. That refreshes your motivation."
Instead of letting it stop him, McMullen relearned how to run, found ways to compensate for the missing toes and came back better.
He passed Steve Holman (then American's fastest miler) in the homestretch at the 1998 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships to win the mile in a personal-best time of 3:55.84 for his third national title.
McMullen competed in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Sacramento again in the 1,500 and finished 10th out of 11 runners in a time of 3:50.13.
Also competing in Sacramento was his younger brother Phil, who was trying to make the U.S. Olympic Team in the decathlon.
Paul remained a professional runner into 2001 and ultimately ran the fastest time of his career — a 3:33.89 at a meet in Monaco. He also ran a 3:54.94 mile in London and a 1:45.71 800-meter in Germany.
He finished 10th at the World Championships in Edmonton, Alberta that year.
McMullen's professional career began to wind down and he moved on to other things. He remained a competitor, though, competing in multi-event races and the Boston Marathon a couple of years ago.
He turned into a mentor for young runners, too, forming a club called Chariots of Fire in the Grand Raids area. The group focused on getting kids ages 7-12 interested in the sport.
Sullivan said McMullen's passing is a huge blow to all who knew him.
"I think he was one of those guys for anybody who was around in the era of the late 90s or early 2000s, if you were a high school or college runner, Paul was one of those bigger-than-life guys. He had a big personality and was a fierce competitor," Sullivan said. "It was huge for the state of Michigan that one of their own could make it to the Olympics and run at the national level. It is a lasting legacy and to this day, he would pop into high school camps. He still has a very big influence on the younger generation coming up through the sport. I know he has been involved in the last few years with the youth athlete scene to get them really excited about track and field.
"I think, like everybody that knows Paul and had seen him recently, it is a huge shock. I hope all understand what a huge loss it is to his family and kids. That's the main tragedy in this. But is also bigger when you realize how many people he touched. That makes it an even bigger tragedy to everybody with a connection to Paul. He made you feel like you were a small part of a larger family. That's what makes it tough."
It has been an extremely difficult week for Sue Parks, Eastern Michigan’s cross country and track coach. Her father, legendary track coach Bob Parks died Wednesday and McMullen passed the following day.
“It’s defintely a punch in the gut," she said. “Anybody who knows Paul knows he’s just one of those guys that takes you in with enthusiam and positively. He was larger than life. You couldn’t be in a bad mood around that guy.‘
Parks said when her father took a turn for the worse she told McMullen and said she wasn’t sure if he would live much longer.
“Paul said I'm coming up to see him. I told him no, not to drive the three hours and with COVID and everything. But he said, ‘No, I’m coming.’‘
McMullen showed up and he and Bob Parks watched videos and chatted. McMullen called Sue Parks later and told her about the visit.
“My dad was kind of in and out but when I told him that I heard he had a nice visit with Paul his eyes lit up and he said, ‘I had a great visit with Paul.’‘
Sue Parks said while coaches are not supposed to have favorites she admitted Paul was one of her dad’s favorites.
One reason was Paul’s competitive spirit. She said she remembered a big MAC Conference meet for Eastern where Bob Parks asked Paul to run the 800, 1500 and 5000-meter races. The prelim races were held the day before the finals.
“Paul told my dad that he wanted to run really hard in the 800 (prelims). My dad said ‘Oh, no, don’t do that, you will wear yourself out at the prelims and we need you the next day,’‘ Sue Parks said. “That triple is really hard and my dad wanted Paul to save himself. Paul says it will be OK. He goes out runs 1:45 in the 800, he was all by himself. He then goes on to win all three events. He was such a confident guy, he knew what he could do and if he wasn’t able to do it, he wouldn’t have done it.‘
"I think the one thing that always stood out to me, Paul was just a competitor. That kind of set him apart from other people, he was a special talent and was always so positive. He ran with a lot of heart.‘
