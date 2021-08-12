A long, long ride: Tustin's Dunham wins 24-hour bike race

TUSTIN — Jared Dunham knew the taste of disappointment.
The Tustin resident wasn’t going to let that happening again.
After having to bow out of the 210-mile Coast to Coast Gravel Grinder late in the race this summer, Dunham turned his focus to a bigger event with potentially more mileage.
Let’s just say he succeeded.
Dunham tied for first in the National 24-Hour Challenge last weekend in Middleville with an incredible 456 miles on the bike.
The event is billed as the oldest and longest running ultra marathon cycling event in the country.
Riders began at 8 a.m. Saturday and basically rode straight through until 8 a.m. Sunday with the goal being getting as many circuits completed of a 50-mile day loop and 7.8-mile night loop as you can.
“It was a pretty huge relief,” Dunham said.
“I really, really wanted to win this. It’s the first bike race I’ve won and I’ve been training pretty consistently for three years.
“I’ve had a number of highs and lows this season and just had to quit a 200-mile race about 160 miles into it. When I figured out that I had won this one, it was pretty amazing. A lot of time and effort went into it.”
Dunham spent quite a bit of time planning for the race, including getting his bikes ready, putting together a nutrition plan and researching 24-hour races.
The 2017 McBain High School graduate said reasons people enter bike marathons is different but his involved the challenge of it and the planning of it.
“I think everyone’s reason is a little different,” he said. “Some people see a challenge to ride a bike for 24 hours and set it as a bucket-list type of thing.
“I enjoyed it because it was a challenge to overcome and I like the aspects of the sport. Nutrition, equipment and all of the little things that go into it are what appeal to me.”
Dunham started biking in 2016 and did more mountain biking before moving into endurance events like the National 24-Hour Challenge.
“My dad used to bike a lot when he was young and he got our family into it,” Dunham said. “I did it originally to lose weight and then sort of fell in love with it.”
When the National 24-Hour Challenge begins, Dunham said riders sometimes push the pace to see who will keep up with the main group and there generally aren’t any breaks through the first couple of checkpoints of the 50-mile loop.
Around 180-200 racers began the event on Saturday morning.
As the ride progresses, riders figure out who will group up to help each other.
“As the ride went on, we started working together more,” he said. “When we came through on the third lap, that was probably the hardest part of the entire ride. It was close to 80 degrees, we had gone a little too fast on the first two laps and we were paying for it.”
The 50-mile day loop has about 1,500 feet of elevation and most of that is on the front end. By 9 p.m., racers must switch over to the 7.8-mile night loop.
The group Dunham was a part of did the first three laps in 4 hours and 30 minutes and then settled on a two-minute break. By the time the fourth lap started, there were just five riders left with Dunham and when there were about three hours left until the daylight loop closed, it was down to three.
“I knew that lap was going to hurt because the three of us were going to have to maintain the same pace but with less rest,” Dunham said. “However, the temperatures lowered and I was now in the top three overall.
“I just needed to keep things on the rails. Lap 5 wasn’t that bad all and the setting sun gave us some motivation. The night was close and we had racked up 250 miles in the span of 12 hours and 15 minutes.”
One of the three races bowed out around 11:30 p.m., leaving just Dunham and Ann Arbor’s Collin Johnson.
Dunham figures he spent about 20 minutes off the bike in the 24-hour span and a chunk of that was to fix a headlight that was having issues.
Nutrition during the race comes in the form of sports drinks, water and even Coca-Cola when a rider needs something different. Food comes in the form of peanut butter, healthy fruit pies and other sports nutrition items
Collin pulled ahead of Dunham a couple of times in the wee hours of the morning but he reeled him in each time. As the race neared its 8 a.m. finish, Dunham said Johnson never mounted an attack but another rider with fewer miles caught up to them.
Dunham and Johnson ended up with 456 miles apiece and shared the first-place finish.
With this race behind him, Dunham is ready for more challenges.
“I am planning on doing a bigger event,” he said. “This year was getting my feet wet with styles of ultra racing. I think I want to move into more 24-hour and multi-day races.”
