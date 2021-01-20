CADILLAC — Jack Meyer and Denny Benson don't move like they used to.
Yet, in their minds, they still can be high school kids again playing a game they loved.
Nearly 60 years later, it's still that real to them.
Both were part of special Cadillac High School football teams in the early 1960s and those memories have lasted a lifetime.
As the modern-day Vikings get set to face Detroit Country Day in an MHSAA Division 4 state championship game Friday at Ford Field, both looked back on their playing days and wished this group the best of luck.
"I'm just so proud of them," Meyer said. "I think for Cadillac to be on the best teams in Division 4 is unbelievable.
"That's the dream for high school kids and they'll all remember this 50 years from now. They're all great kids and it's wonderful."
Go back 58 years and it's Meyer in that Cadillac blue-and-gold.
A United Press International Class B All-State selection in 1962, he was among the state's top scorers and helped lead Cadillac to an 8-0 record and a "mythical" state championship.
The MHSAA football playoffs didn't begin until 1976. Up until that point, there were four major newspaper polls — Associated Press, UPI, Detroit Free Press and Detroit News — that voted on state champions.
You finished No. 1 and you were the "state champion."
The Vikings finished No. 1 in the Associated Press poll that year and were No. 2 in the other three. Each of the other three polls had different No. 1 teams, giving Cadillac somewhat of a consensus as the top team.
That finish took fourth years to build, Meyer said.
"For us, it was amazing," he said. "When we came in as freshmen, we had a dream to be a good team. We dedicated four years and a lot of people to it.
"Football and basketball were really big in Cadillac. We were fortunate enough that by the time we were seniors, we had a great season and were able to fulfill something we will never forget."
Cadillac opened with a 60-0 win over Pinconning before beating Traverse City St. Francis 41-0. The Vikings' closest game came in Week 3 as they slipped past Alma 18-13 in the North Central Conference opener.
From there, they beat Mount Pleasant 33-7; beat Petoskey 52-0; beat Manistee 74-12; beat Ludington 34-0; and beat Big Rapids 51-13.
The goal was to win the conference title. The rest was the icing on the cake.
"We wanted to win what was then the North Central Conference…that was our goal — to be conference champions," Meyer said. "All of a sudden, the UPI, AP and Free Press started rating teams and we started showing up in the ratings.
"That was beyond our wildest expectations. It was just a miracle season for us."
Cadillac, under head coach Dick Abraham (1960-63) ran a fullhouse T-formation and ran it well.
"I just think we had a great group of seniors and juniors and what was really amazing is that we only had three guys that went both ways," Meyer said. "We had a powerful offense and a powerful defense.
"When we scrimmage against each other, the defense dominated the offense."
Benson was one of those juniors in the Class of 1964. His senior class had a legacy to live up to and they knew it.
"I left Cadillac having never lost a varsity football game," Benson said. "We had some very good talent and some very good coaching.
"We had a tremendous number of boys out for football, too. It was extremely popular because of Jack and his class. The class behind us blended into our group like we had into the class before us."
The 1963 team opened with a 46-6 win over Pinconning before beating St. Francis 41-7; Alma 33-7; Mount Pleasant 27-7; Petoskey 26-12; and Manistee 49-19. The Vikings got a scare in their seventh game, a close 20-19 win over Ludington. Cadillac finished as league champions with a 26-6 win over Big Rapids.
"We wanted to win the league title," Benson said. "We had nothing but the AP and UPI rankings and it was a theoretical state champion.
"It wasn't anything that was going to be provable so the focus was clearly to win the conference, which we did pretty handily."
Meyer went on to play at the University of Notre Dame and still resides in Cadillac. Benson played at Kalamazoo College and is currently an attorney in Cadillac.
Both say those memories will stay with them a long time.
"It was a great experience and we have a bond that will never end," Meyer said. "We haven't had a reunion in about 10 or 12 years but we still have pretty good communication."
Benson sees former teammates now and then, as well.
"Both classes have had different players pass away," he said. "These are really significant bonds you have with people.
"I still see, golf, ski and do things with as many guys as I can. Our coaches are still there, too, and visible. Those are some of the most positive memories of people I've ever had."
