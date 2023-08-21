CADILLAC — Months and months of planning.
Months and months of construction.
Now, it’s nearly time to show off another piece of a community’s investment in its school.
A renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium will open this week with a boys’ soccer doubleheader on Tuesday and a varsity football game Thursday evening.
Cadillac’s soccer team takes on Ludington beginning with the JV game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In football, the season opener comes at 7 p.m. Thursday against Midland.
From the AstroTurf, to the new track, to new restrooms, to new lights, to a new video board, to a new PA system, to a new entryway, to new fences, to a new walkway around the track, to memorial/honor bricks, the facility has been given a needed facelift and it looks pretty stunning.
Renovations began in earnest last fall when the grass field was removed and are still continuing with final touches.
Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant has been a busy man in August, working to help get the facility ready.
“It’s just a lot of punch-list stuff right now that doesn’t seem like a big issue but when you have multiple things going on at once, it adds up,” Bryant said.
Final pieces to the puzzle are completing the new restrooms, which should be ready for Tuesday evening’s soccer games, getting the new public address system installed, getting the final pieces to the front in, getting water to the student-athletes competing on the field and figuring out where benches will be for games.
“All of those things, especially the bathrooms, take time and the construction people are doing a great job,” Bryant said. “A lot of things are very intricate and the measurements are exact.
“If we don’t do something right, it costs us money and time to replace. We have to allow the people in the construction trades to do the job the right way but to do it faster and that’s the hard part.”
Spectators will also notice a lot of greenspace being planted, especially on the south end of the stadium.
Those areas have all been seeded with grass and while it’s starting to grow, there’s plenty of exposed dirt. The grass also isn’t close to ready for foot traffic so snow fences and stakes have been installed to keep people off those areas.
Signage will be posted directing people where to go and where not to go with areas that are still being worked on.
“There will be areas of the stadium that will not be accessible this fall that were before,” Bryant said. “Where kids normally played over in the field-event area, that’s all dirt, seed and irrigation.
“We’d love to be able to have beautiful, pristine grass to go with the fences and sidewalks but that’s not going to happen as quickly as we hope. Spectators can expect that there are going to be areas that are off limits. We ask that people just stay on the concrete. If they do that, it will alleviate a lot of the potential problems.”
Spectators will now enter the stadium off the parking lot next to the high school instead of the old entrance off Linden Street. Those gates have been replaced, as well, and will be opened toward the end of events to allow spectators another way to exit. The visitor entrance on the east side of the stadium will still be used, as well.
Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted at all ticket booths. A handful of food trucks also will be in the parking lot near the entrance for football games, as well.
With everything going on, there’s also a building sense of excitement in the school community and around it. Everyone is ready to show off a beautiful facility.
Student-athletes, marching band members coaches and school administration were on the field on Sunday, Aug. 6 for a First on the Turf event the evening before practices began for all fall sports.
“The kids were excited, obviously, and some of them brought a football or a soccer ball out just to play some catch or kick a ball across the turf,” Bryant said. “That tells me they’re excited.
“The band students were excited because anybody that’s been in the marching band for the last 40 years has been on a practice field with holes, ruts, uneven surfaces, mud and grass. They got out on the field Thursday evening for practice after we had received a bunch of rain and there were no issues. The surface was fine, the lines were fine and everything was consistent.”
Both football coach Nick Winkler and soccer coach Paul King held practices Friday on the field to get ready for this week.
“It’s an amazing facility,” King said. “The kids were so happy getting to play on a surface like that.
“The players are excited, the coaches are excited and the alumni are really excited. It’s a great thing for our program.”
With no surface issues, the soccer ball behaves differently.
“The ball is going to move so much quicker but it’s also a more true pass,” King said. “You don’t have to worry about the length of the grass or a divot on the field like you do with a natural surface. It makes it a quicker game and we will have to adapt to that.
“We also have to be more aware of the bounce. It’s going to bounce higher than it would naturally on a grass field.”
Winkler, who has family roots in Cadillac, but will be coaching his first game here Thursday, is excited, too.
“It’s a testament to the community and how they feel about their facilities,” he said. “The commitment to the kids is great.
“It’s a state-of-the-art facility and it’s been pretty wild to see it all come together.”
Winkler said his players, from freshmen on up, were in a bit of awe Friday.
“The kids have an attitude of gratitude when you saw their reactions,” he said. “They are very thankful for the people that made it happen, as are all of our coaches.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work from construction crews and school administration to make sure it all comes together.”
