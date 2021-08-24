CADILLAC — A fresh coat of paint, sealant and new bleachers has done wonders.
The next step begins now.
Over the next handful of years, plans for Cadillac’s Veterans Memorial Stadium include field turf, lighting improvement and site work to make the facility more modern.
To that end, a committee has been formed to work with the Cadillac Viking Boosters to raise funds for those improvements, group member John Horrigan said.
Horrigan and Bob Kellogg, both former Cadillac administrators, are heading up work to get the word out on what plans are and how the community can help make it happen.
The committee is separate from Cadillac Area Public Schools and all funds collected will be managed by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation until the project commences.
Horrigan and Kellogg said the goal is to raise approximately $500,000 to begin the improvements and it will be an ongoing campaign for later improvements.
In addition, CAPS will be replacing the track, long jump pit, high jump pit, shot put area, pole vault pit and discus areas, as well, as part of ongoing maintenance. That will take place next summer.
That’s the timetable, too, for the field turf instillation to begin if all goes well.
“In order to coordinate field turf and the track project, bids would have to go out in the January or early February to make sure everything it set up for the spring/summer prep work and construction,” Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. “The field turf can be added at a later date but project coordination is ideal.”
The community will be given the opportunity to be a part of the stadium’s legacy beginning with the fundraiser, as well.
“The fundraiser includes the opportunity to buy a brick or a pillar along a block wall inside the stadium,” Bryant said. “A donor could leave their name, kids’ name, family name, alumni or in memory of or in honor of, those tiles will give people an opportunity to leave a mark and be a part of the legacy of Veterans Memorial Stadium.”
The current work on the grandstand, funded by CAPS, is a big step in being able to going into the next phases.
Bryant said one of the biggest questions centers around the life of the concrete structure on the home side of the field and how long it might last.
“The restoration of the stadium has been in the planning stadium for years,” he said. “Annually, CAPS has had engineers doing core samples and crack gauges measuring any movement in the stadium to ensure safety.
“We were able to repair, reseal, repaint, put new aluminum bleachers in the stands to address safety concerns and to give the stadium a facelift.”
Field turf would then add to the stadium’s appeal and usability.
“Field turf would expand opportunities for CAPS students in band, soccer, PE classes and other activities that could use the football field,” Bryant said. “In addition, CAPS could host events and allow community agencies more access to the stadium.”
An information table on the project will be set up at Thursday’s football season opener against Reed City. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
