CADILLAC — That flurry of activity you’re noticing near Lake and Linden streets isn’t kids getting out of school for the summer.
It’s actually for when some of them get ready to come back in August and beyond.
The Veterans Memorial Stadium renovation project has reached a very noticeable stage as the artificial turf began being laid earlier this week.
Most of the field itself is down and the tedious work of the yard-line numbers, logos and end-zone lettering is getting underway.
Cadillac Area Public Schools athletic director Fred Bryant said the project should take between 17-24 days, depending on the weather.
So far, everything is going smoothly.
“As fast as things are going right now, once the entire field is covered, things will start slowing down a little bit because of the tedious work that the turf company has,” Bryant said. “That’s doing all of the inlay work…the sidelines, the logos, the lettering…all of that stuff has to be cut in and glued separately.
“With the weather we’ve had, though, my assumption is that we will be looking anywhere between 17 to 20 days and the field will be completely finished.”
Once the stadium project — which is far more than just the field itself — is completed, the facility will host all levels of Cadillac football games, soccer games and other school events.
Bryant said once all is said and done, the facility will be open to the community with established times and usage guidelines.
“That’s under discussion right now but that’s something we would like to be able to do is offer the ability for our community to be able to use the track, be able to walk on the track and be on the turf,” Bryant said.
“Obviously, there will be some hours and guidelines that have to be established and the fact that we will be relying on the community to police it, as well.
“We’re hoping this will be a community-wide effort when it comes to making this a hub for people to be able to utilize. It needs to be treated with respect and kept the way it is.”
Asphalt for the new track was completed on June 4 and it has to cure for at least 30 days before more can be done to that surface.
Once that 30 days is up, sometime around the Fourth of July holiday, Bryant said the company that handles tracks will be in to lay the rubberized surface on the oval, long jump runway, high jump area and pole vault runway.
That process takes one to two weeks, depending on weather conditions. That includes painting the lanes, alleys, relay-exchange zone, etc.
The plan is for a soft opening of the facility at the first varsity football game on Aug. 24 against Midland and a grand opening to be held on Sept. 22 against Gaylord.
Artificial surfaces have come a long way since the original Astroturf of the 1980s was first used on playing surfaces. While that’s the name of the company that produces the surface, the material itself is very up-to-date.
Cadillac will be one of the few schools in Michigan using this type of newer surface that is softer because of the materials used in it and how it’s constructed.
“This is a new surface that Astroturf has developed and we will be one of only a handful of schools in Michigan that will have system down,” Bryant said. “The sub-system is a thick-knit, poly base that has the sand and crumb rubber worked into it.
“Once that’s done, they groom more material into it that gives it more cushion than you would see on a natural grass surface.”
Regular maintenance will be done on the field after events and on a regular basis throughout the year, Bryant said, with specialized equipment from Astroturf to make the field last and maintain its cushion.
The surface has a 10-year guarantee.
