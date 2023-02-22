CADILLAC — There’s always time to learn.
Even when it’s going on late February and most of a season has been played.
Even better for Cadillac? It’s an area that needs to be addressed.
The Vikings reversed some of their recent late-game struggles to beat Big Rapids 57-56 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night at home.
Cadillac (15-4 overall) had lost two of its last three games after not being able to close it out down the stretch against Traverse City Central and Petoskey.
On Tuesday, they got it done against a solid Big Rapids team and it’s something that can go in that proverbial memory bank for the next time.
“It’s nice to be able to put a single-digit game away,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “That said, we still have to clean up some things in the final two minutes.
“We’re growing, though, and we have to go through this. Having to play with the pressure of the game being on the line…you can’t practice that. We have a lot of young players so we’re still figuring out how to make that happen.”
Cadillac relies a lot on some key sophomores in Kyle McGowan, Gavin Goetz and Eli Main so there’s still a learning curve.
The Vikings led early, up 12-7 after the first quarter before Big Rapids starting getting loose from the outside and hitting 3-pointers.
The Cardinals outscored Cadillac 23-14 in the second quarter and led 30-26 at halftime before the Vikings tightened the defense.
“We did a poor job of guarding the three-point line in the second quarter,” Benzenberg said. “We tightened that up in the third quarter and that’s why we were able to hold them to 10 points.”
Cadillac outscored BR 21-10 in the third to go up 47-40 into the fourth before things got tight down the stretch.
Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists while Charlie Howell added 20 points and five rebounds.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 61-38. Mason Freeman paced the Vikings with 13 points, while Noa Bengelink had 12 and Clay Potvin had 10.
• Big Rapids won the freshman game 41-39. Kyle Ross led Cadillac with 15 points while Cade James had eight points and nine rebounds. Lucas Vancil added nine points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
