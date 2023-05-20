MCBAIN — One blowout.
One that came right down to the wire.
Pine River swept McBain 16-1 and 3-2 in a Highland Conference softball doubleheader Friday in a pair of complete opposites.
“The first game, we really hit the ball well and Amanda (Hill) threw outstanding,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “It was just about the opposite in game two. Sadler (Mumby) made some nice pitches when she had to and kept us in the ball game.
“We got some clutching hitting from Liv Martin and Laney Sparks in the sixth to win the game.”
Hill got the win in the opener, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Lilly Felsk had a double, triple and two RBIs; Mumby two hits and two RBIs; Martin three hits, including a home run and a double, and three RBIs; Hill a hit and an RBI; Sparks a hit and an RBI; and Alayna Nichols a hit.
Emerson Tossey took the loss for McBain, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and eight walks while striking out three.
Caitlin Butzin paced the Ramblers with two hits and an RBI while Karsyn Meyering and Olivia Peterson each had a hit.
Hill got the win in game two in relief of Mumby, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing no walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Nichols had two hits; Sparks two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; and Martin a hit and two RBIs. Pine River scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 3-2 and then hung on as McBain threatened in the top of the seventh.
Butzin took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Meyering had an RBI double; Brecken Gilde a hit; Peterson three hits; Butzin three hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Mariah Pluger a hit.
Pine River (15-8 overall, 8-2 Highland) is at the Reed City Invitational today while McBain (3-6, 1-9) hosts Lake City on Tuesday.
MANTON — Manton scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to beat Stockbridge 5-4 in a non-league contest Friday.
“We had a good game and a win,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
“Maggie pitched well and Adriana is seeing the ball well.
“Her two home runs broke our school record of eight home runs in a season.”
Maggie Powers got the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, Aliyah Geary had a hit; Adri Sackett three hits, including two home runs, and three RBIs; Kadie Meyers a hit; and Madison Schnitker an RBI.
MCBAIN — Pine River used solid hitting and good pitching to beat McBain 14-1 and 5-0 in Highland Conference baseball play.
“I was happy with the way we swung the bats in the first game,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We really started teeing off after the first couple of innings.
“I thought all of our pitchers threw strikes tonight, too.”
Jordan Nelson got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Austin Dean had two hits; Nate Marks a hit and two RBIs; Nelson two hits and two RBIs; Braeden Larr an RBI; Jake Smith a hit; and Cash Wheeler a hit.
Holden Kanouse took the loss for McBain, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two.
Trey Boven and Eli Baker had two hits apiece for the Ramblers.
“It was 2-1 at the end of the third inning and then in the fourth, we completely imploded,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “I will continue to preach to this team that we could be a pretty good baseball team when we make the routine plays and don’t run ourselves out of innings.”
Marks got the win for the Bucks in game two, allowing no earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11.
Dean had a double and an RBI while Smith added added a hit and an RBI at the plate. Daniel Leydet also drove in a run.
Boven took the loss for McBain, allowing one earned run on two hits and six walks while striking out 11.
Kanouse and Boven had two hits apiece while Baker also had one.
“Trey continues to hit the ball hard,” Mulder added. “He has some made some adjustments at the plate to increase his gap power and it’s fun to see those come to fruition in the game.”
BEAL CITY — Lake City dropped a pair of Highland games to Beal City, 13-3 and 15-1.
Ethan Goodrich took the loss for the Trojans in game one. At the plate, Goodrich helped himself with a double and an RBI while Jase Goodrich had a hit and Job Rogers two hits.
Tyler Atkins took the loss in game two. At the plate, Rogers and Jase Goodrich each had a hit.
BUCKLEY — Mesick swept Buckley 17-2 and 15-3 in a pair of non-league games.
Ben Parrish got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had four hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Connor Sisson two hits and an RBI; Ashtyn Simerson a hit and three RBIs; Parrish two hits and three RBIs; Ben Humphreys an RBI; Carter Simmer two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Isaac Stroh a hit; and Clark Fleis a hit and an RBI.
Simmer got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Sisson two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Simerson two hits and two RBIs; Parrish a hit; Humphreys two hits and two RBIs; Simmer a hit; Cooper Ford a hit and two RBIs; and Cody Linna two hits and two RBIs.
Mesick (17-7) hosts Glen Lake on Wednesday.
LAKE CITY — Manton took second in a three-team match at Missaukee Golf Club.
Houghton Lake took first with a 152 while the Rangers shot a 196 and Farwell a 226.
“I am very happy with the way the kids really battled and put together some very solid scores,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
Lincoln Hicks and Fabio Castro paced Manton with 42s while Ava Traxler shot a 54 and Connor Garno a 58.
