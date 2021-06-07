CADILLAC — Confident and together.
That seems to be working pretty well for Cadillac.
The Vikings took care of business, beating rival Gaylord 5-0 in a Division 2 girls' soccer district title game Saturday at the CASA fields.
It's Cadillac's (14-4-4 overall) first title since 2017 and, more importantly, sends them into regional semifinal play against host Cedar Springs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Red Hawks (15-4) beat Forest Hills Eastern 2-1 in overtime on Friday.
"This is really special," Cadillac senior goalkeeper Molly Anderson said. "It's awesome. Our team is just like the perfect dynamic. We were ready for this and have been wanting it for a while."
First-year Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel has been working toward this moment since the Vikings were out of the running for the Big North Conference title last month.
That makes winning the district title pretty rewarding.
"I am so proud of how the girls played," she said. "We kind of have a history with Gaylord and they are always a tough opponent. We played with heart and we played together, which is something we have been focusing on all season.
"Molly was big and our team thrived off her leadership and confidence. This team has grown so much this season and I think we're finally playing to our full potential, which makes this post-season really exciting."
Cadillac got one early when Lydia Schamanek scored in the 11th minute off an assist from Abby Kovacevich. One of the game's key moments came about 14 minutes later when Anderson stopped a Gaylord penalty kick and gave her team a huge boost of momentum.
It stayed 1-0 through the first half but Cadillac often controlled play. They got some breathing room in the 44th minute when Lindsay Meier scored unassisted in the 44th minute to make it 2-0.
Gaylord kept its play up, though, and battled but Cadillac had an answer each time.
"We knew ahead of time that they were going to come in with a lot of energy after beating a really good Petoskey team but I think we just stepped up the intensity," Anderson said. "Whatever they gave us, we gave it right back to them."
Senior Baily Little scored on a header off a Meier corner kick in the 68th minute to put the proverbial nail in the coffin. The duo repeated the play three minutes later to make it 4-0 and Jessie Wetherell capped the scoring with a goal in the 78th minute.
"Those late goals were really nice, honestly," Anderson said. "That was relaxing for us defenders because we knew that even if Gaylord got one, we were still on top of them."
