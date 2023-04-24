CADILLAC — Mama said there’d be days like this.
Cadillac had a rough day on the diamond as it dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Birmingham Seaholm, 7-0 and 12-1, Saturday at Mills Field.
“In order to become a good team, you have to be able to compete with good teams,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We knew playing back-to-back days was going to be tough and it showed us some areas we need to work on.
“Seaholm was a quality team that would require our best effort to win. We weren’t quite able to execute when we needed to. We had to use most of our available pitchers to get through the day and we struggled to get any offense going. Give credit to Seaholm for playing tough. We can use this to help us get better as a team.”
Miles Maury took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.l1 innings of work. Dawson Farve pitched the final 5.2 innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Connor Larr, Kaleb McKinley, Maury and Drew Kornacki each had a hit.
Cavin Hoffert took the loss in game two, allowing three earned runs on three hits and nine walks while striking out three in three innings. Coby Franklin also pitched, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks in two innings.
Kornacki led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Kaidan Westdorp had a hit and an RBI. McKinley also had a hit.
Cadillac (4-6 overall) opens Big North Conference play Tuesday against Alpena at home.
GIRLS SOCCER
Vikings blank Owls
OSCODA — Cadillac picked up its second win, beating Oscoda 5-0 in a non-league girls soccer contest Saturday.
“We had a dominating game with a lot of goals,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “While our play started a little slow, we picked it up and continued to play good soccer. I really liked seeing our combinations with the midfielders and forwards, with a lot of crosses coming in.
“We really should have put away a few more as we had 24 shots on goal and 10 corner kicks. Oscoda gave us a lot of space but we continued to play with a fast pace that kept them on their heels.”
Kyah Narovich opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Vikings off an assist from Reagan Schopieray. Onalee Wallis scored in the 34th minute off an assist from Mairyn Kinnie to make it 2-0 at halftime.
Schopieray scored in the 41st minute off an assist from Jazmin Angell before Emma Holdship scored in the 45th minute off an assist from Sophie Clough. Narovich wrapped things up with a goal in the 57th minute off an assist from Clough.
Angell and Taylor Owens split time in goal.
Cadillac (2-4 overall) is at Alpena on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cadillac 2nd at quad
FRUITPORT — Cadillac had a strong day and took second in a quad at Fruitport.
Ludington won the event with 17 points while the Vikings totaled 16, the host Trojans nine and Whitehall three.
“Medaling in six flights, Saturday’s results came right down to the wire,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “Our team won three of seven third-set tiebreaks we ran into.
“It’s something to see eight hours of matches come down to a couple of points in a tie break. The girls played tough and worked hard. We continue to make improvements to our games every time we play.”
Haylee Groen went 1-2 at No. 1 singles as she lost to Fruitport 6-5, 6-1; beat Whitehall 6-3, 6-2; and lost to Ludington 6-0, 1-6, 10-3.
Jaylyn Hamilton was runner-up at No. 2 as she beat Whitehall 6-1, 6-3; beat Ludington 7-5, 7-5; and lost to Fruitport 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.
Ellery Schaefer was runner-up at No. 3 as she lost to Ludington 6-3, 6-3; beat Fruitport 6-2, 3-6, 10-7; and beat Whitehall 6-2, 6-3.
Sara Outman went 1-2 at No. 4 as she lost to Fruitport 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-7; beat Whitehall 6-1, 6-1; and lost to Ludington 6-4, 6-3.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens were flight champs at No. 1 doubles as they beat Fruitport 6-3, 6-2; beat Whitehall 6-4, 7-5; and beat Ludington 7-6(3), 7-6(3).
Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker were champions at No. 2 as they beat Whitehall 6-2, 6-3; beat Ludington 6-0, 5-7, 10-2; and beat Fruitport 6-2, 6-0.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker went 1-2 at No. 3 as they lost to Ludington 6-2, 2-6, 10-4; lost to Fruitport 6-4, 1-6, 10-3; and beat Whitehall 6-2, 6-4.
Katie Graham and Grace Munch were champions at No. 4 as they beat Ludington 7-5, 2-6, 10-6; beat Whitehall 6-3, 6-1; and beat Fruitport 6-0, 6-0.
Cadillac hosts Manistee today.
SOFTBALL
Bucks 1-2 at invite
BEAVERTON — Pine River went 1-2 overall in the Beaverton Invitational on Saturday.
The Bucks dropped the opener to eventual champion Frankenmuth 14-0 before coming back to beat the host Beavers 6-3. They dropped their finale to Petersburg-Summerfield 7-6.
“I was really happy with the way the girls bounced back after fought those last two games,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “They could have folded the tent after that first game but they didn’t.”
Amanda Hill took the loss against the powerhouse Eagles, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three. Pine River was no-hit at the plate.
Sadler Mumby got the win against Beaverton, allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk.
At the plate, Mary Nichols had a hit and two RBIs; Miriam Johnson a hit and two RBIs; Madison Smith a double and an RBI; Lilly Felsk an RBI; and Hill a hit.
“We threw two girls out at the plate, played good defense and got the bats going,” Nelson said. “Mary Nichols was lights out in center field, Liv Martin played the best game of her career at third and Alayna Nichols made some great plays at second for us.”
Mumby took the loss against Petersburg-Summerfield, allowing no earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Petersburg scored four times in the first inning, aided by three Pine River errors but the Bucks settled down after that, Nelson said.
At the plate, Mary Nichols tripled and drove in a run while Hill had a hit and two RBIs. Johnson also had a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (6-5 overall) is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
GOLF
Vikings 10th at invite
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac shot a two-day score of 766 in the Nightmare/Dream Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Teams played The Nightmare on Friday and The Dream on Saturday.
New Boston Huron won the event with a 662 while Tawas was second at 669 and Houghton Lake third at 671.
“I am very happy to see the kids have a positive attitude and continue to get better,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We are a very new and young team coming off our state qualifying team from last year.
“We have a lot of new players and we are getting their feet wet early. They are improving every round and we had a top-10 finish, which is great.”
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with a two-day total of 176 while Connor Putman shot a 187, Carson Peedle a 200 and Keegan McRoberts a 206.
Cadillac is at the Alma Invitational today.
