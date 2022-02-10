MCBAIN — A moment in Megan Bennett’s sophomore year of basketball taught her a life lesson.
It also turned out to the basis of her earning a special award.
Bennett, a Northern Michigan Christian senior, is one of 32 statewide recipients of the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.
The scholarship is worth $2,000 to each participant.
Award winners will be recognized at halftime of one of the MHSAA boys basketball state final games March 26 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Applicants must have a 3.5 GPA, have previously won a letter in a varsity sport the MHSAA sponsors, show active participating in school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational activities.
Bennett’s “moment” came as a sophomore basketball player on NMC’s varsity team and it’s the point where sportsmanship became more than just a word to her.
It actually meant something.
“I ended up elbowing a girl in the nose — not intentionally — but I was coming down off a rebound and I just nailed her right in the nose,” Bennett said.
“Immediately, the whole gym is in an uproar, everybody’s screaming and she’s holding her nose.
“I don’t remember if she got a bloody nose but I felt awful. As soon as I did it, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I just hit somebody.’ I apologized to the girl after the game and she’s like, ‘no, no it’s OK. I know you didn’t mean it to happen. It’s just a game.’
“Just the way she reacted by not being so angry like the rest of her team, the crowd and even some of our crowd really changed the way I held myself on the basketball court, volleyball court and soccer field. That just changed my perspective in that sportsmanship is more than congratulating someone and acknowledging that they’re just a good player.
“It’s uplifting the other player no matter what mindset you’re in.”
Bennett’s essay for scholarship on what that opposing player’s reaction meant to her in the face of a number of other people reacting differently and it’s helped make her a better person and competitor.
“There a lot of people who don’t experience something like that in their sports career,’ she said.
“Anybody can talk about sportsmanship but to experience it on the other end and then have the want to give that to the other people, I really liked it from that experience.
“I could share something that was really personal to me and, hopefully, others can view it from my perspective or get a little glimpse of why I care so much about sports.”
Sports are a big part of Bennett’s life, especially at a small school.
She’s in her third year of basketball at NMC, has played four years of volleyball and will play her fifth season of soccer in the spring.
Bennett carries a perfect 4.0 GPA; has helped all three teams to district championships; earned all-state recognition in soccer and basketball and all-league honors in volleyball; is serving in her fourth year on the school’s student council including her second as part of the executive committee; is participating in her second year of National Honor Society; third year of theater and choir; has participated in four years of Christ Committee and Chapel Team and has served as president of both; and volunteers in church, school and community activities.
Her sense of community was expanded after losing her uncle last spring and that became part of her essay, too.
“I talked about my uncles passing away this past spring and just how my team rallied around me,” Bennett said. “I guess I consider that a form of sportsmanship, too, because it goes beyond your actions viewed by others can do for you. It’s how you are affecting another player on your team.
“My soccer team, at the beginning of the season when my second uncle passed away, really just rallied around me. That’s something I’ve never experienced outside of family before. It makes me want to cry every time I think about it…it means a lot.”
Bennett talked about being able to uplift players on opposing teams, even when those around them aren’t helping the situation as another example of how she tries to be a good sport.
The fact that she’s one of 32 student-athletes — and just four from a Class D school — to earn the award means a lot, too.
“It’s crazy to me,” she said. “I actually went back and looked in the records and I am the third one from the school to ever have gotten it and it’s been around a long time.
“I guess I never thought of myself as doing something out of the ordinary. I just thought about being a good person and showing others respect. It’s just crazy that I got it.
“What inspired me the most to go after this scholarship wasn’t necessarily the scholarship itself but the concept of which I had been nominated for. Meaning, my school viewed me as a good representation of sportsmanship and I wanted to pay that forward and hopefully inspire others to not only work hard in sports but to be a good sport while doing so. You can still be a great athlete without trash talking, downplaying or making fun of the other team or player. After all, athletics are supposed to be fun, not somewhere that people feel belittled and mocked.”
After she graduates this spring, Bennett is looking at Hope College or Trinity Christian College, south of Chicago. She plans on studying criminal justice.
NMC senior Jonas Lanser was a finalist in Class D, as was Lake City’s Jordan Fox in Class C.
The other Class D recipients are Mia Riley of Fowler, Ashton McNabb of Three Oaks River Valley and Eli Shoup of Mason County Eastern.
