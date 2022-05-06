A Spartan and a Saint: Manton's Morrow, Harding to run in college

MANTON — Noah Morrow’s breakthrough came when he lost what he loved.
Molly Harding’s epiphany came a couple of years before that when she struggled as a seventh-grader.
Let’s just say those moments worked out well for both Manton High School seniors.
Morrow signed his letter of intent for cross country and track at Michigan State University while Harding did the same for both sports at Aquinas College on Thursday.
Both longtime runners, their big moments were a little different from each other.
For Morrow, it was the summer the world was still in a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He lost his sophomore track season after schools were closed for the year in March 2020 and that stung.
“Not having a track season really hurt,” Morrow said. “So that summer, I really put my nose to the grindstone and put in a lot of miles.
“That fall, I PRed by 30 seconds in cross country and I’ve really fallen in love with running. I don’t know where I’d be without running, honestly.”
A little less than two years later, Morrow is headed to an NCAA Division I program and the Big Ten Conference.
“First and foremost, the educational opportunities at Michigan State are amazing,” he said. “I felt like I really clicked with the team, too, and that we are all like-minded people.
“I really like what Coach (Aaron) Simoneau is doing there, too. He’s got a great program.”
Simoneau is the Spartans’ men’s cross country coach and one of the distance coaches for the men’s track and field team in the winter and spring.
Morrow’s final three narrowed down to Michigan State, Grand Valley State and Eastern Michigan.
“All three having amazing programs and I’ve got a lot of love for those coaches and guys but it felt like Michigan State was the right place for me,” he said. “I wanted to compete at the highest level of my sport and as far as running goes, it doesn’t get much higher than the Big Ten.”
Morrow’s jump to that level started last spring in track where he finally had some breakout races. He went from 9:59 to around 9:30 in the 3200-meter run and did something similar in the 1600.
His biggest race came at the Cadillac News Track and Field Meet where he set a meet record of 4:20.57 in the 1600.
“That race brought me into the limelight that I could really do this,” Morrow said. “I realized I loved doing this and I really wanted to keep doing it at the next level.”
He’s since run a 9:05 at Indoor Nationals this winter in New York City and ran a 15:49.09 to take second last fall at the MHSAA Division 3 Cross Country State Finals.
Morrow plans to major in kinesiology at Michigan State.
Harding’s big moment came as a seventh grader.
She’s always been around running with parents Jeff and Lisa Harding being very active but it wasn’t quite her cup of tea early on.
“I didn’t take it super seriously until around eighth grade or my freshman year,” Harding said. “I was the worst girl on the team in seventh grade. I wanted to be someone better and that really flipped a switch for me.”
Jeff Harding is Manton’s cross country and girls track coach so Molly has been around a lot of student-athletes and she’s seen some of them go on to the next level.
That planted a seed for her.
“When I was younger, watching my dad coach athletes that ran in college, I knew that something that I really wanted to do,” she said.
Harding looked at Saginaw Valley State, Southern Illinois, Cornerstone and Northern Michigan before choosing Aquinas.
“I really liked the coach and the atmosphere,” she said. “I didn’t want to go somewhere huge so it just felt like a perfect fit for me.”
Harding earned all-state honors this past fall by finishing 28th in 19:19.56 at the MHSAA Division 3 XC State Finals and her two biggest goals this spring are to set the school record in the 1600 and 3200.
She’s currently two seconds short of both.
Academically, she’s thinking exercise science at Aquinas.
