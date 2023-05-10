EVART — One pitchers’ duel.
One defensive struggle.
When the diamond dust settled, Evart and Pine River split a pair of Highland Conference baseball games on Tuesday. The Wildcats won the opener 2-0 while the Bucks rallied to win game two 7-6.
Riley Ransom pitched a gem for Evart in the opener, allowing no earned runs on a hit and a walk while striking out eight.
“That first game was definitely an outstanding performance by Riley,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “He’s really developed into a good pitcher. I thought his best work came with runners on and he’s really improved his game there.”
At the plate, Sean Jackson had two hits; Jake Ladd a hit; Preston Wallace a hit; and Aidan Anderson a double.
Austin Dean took the loss for Pine River, allowing one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out six.
Leydet had the lone hit for the Bucks.
Pine River scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win in game two after Evart had taken a 6-5 lead.
“I happy that we didn’t give up after outplaying them the first four or five innings,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “To give up that lead was disheartening but we came right back.”
Zander Martin got the win, pitching the final inning for the Bucks.
At the plate, Jordan Nelson and Leydet each doubled while Jake Smith drove in two runs. Braeden Larr had a bases-loaded grounder that scored the winning run on an error while Nate Marks had a hit and two RBIs. Tim Gum led off the sixth with an infield single and scored the tying run.
Logan Witbeck took the loss. At the plate, Ladd had a hit; Wallace a hit and an RBI; Michael Lodholtz two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Jackson a double and an RBI.
Evart (16-7 overall, 5-3 Highland) is at Cadillac on Thursday while Pine River (15-3, 7-1) hosts Kent City on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac remained winless in the Big North Conference as it dropped a pair of games to Petoskey, 10-5 and 10-2.
“Call it a learning experience,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We played as poorly as we have played all season. When you play in the Big North, you have to play pretty clean baseball in order to compete.
“We just made far too many mistakes to give ourselves a chance to win. We made the routine play seem difficult today. I thought we put the bat on the ball well but couldn’t find a way to take advantage with runners on.”
Miles Maury took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had two hits; Eli Main a two-run triple; Charlie Howell two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Drew Kornacki a hit; Jackson Stuart a hit; and Connor Larr a hit.
Kaleb McKinley took the loss in the nightcap, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in two innings of work.
At the plate, Main had two hits; Howell three hits and an RBI; Maury two hits, including a double; and Coby Franklin a hit.
Cadillac (9-11, 0-6) hosts Evart on Thursday.
BEAL CITY — McBain dropped a pair of Highland games to Beal City, 10-0 and 19-0.
Eli Baker took the loss in the opener and pitched well, McBain coach Shaun Mulder said.
“Eli pitched his butt off in the first game and he was the reason we kept it close,” Mulder said. “I am proud of how the boys competed and we never gave up.
“We definitely got better tonight even though the score is what it was.”
The Ramblers struggled defensively in the second game, Mulder added. Isaac Baas picked up a single and also pitched for the first time in his career.
McBain is at Roscommon on Thursday.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area dropped a pair of Ski Valley Conference games to Central Lake, 10-1 and 14-2.
Cameron Patton and Michael Jenkins each had a hit in the opener for the Warriors had Patton had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI in the nightcap.
Forest Area is at Gaylord St. Mary on Friday.
EVART — Evart stayed in the Highland Conference with two key wins over Pine River, 11-0 and 16-0.
The Wildcats and Beal City atop the league standings with a loss — to each other — apiece.
Addy Gray got the win in game one for Evart, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a double; Kyrah Gray two hits and two RBIs; Kate Gostlin two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Ally Theunick an RBI double; Kiera Elder an RBI; Mattie Tiedt a hit; and Brooklyn Decker a double.
Amanda Hill took the loss in game one, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three. Hill had the Bucks’ only hit, as well.
Kyrah Gray got the win in game two, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits and an RBI; Kyrah Gray four hits, including two doubles and a home run, and three RBIs; Gostlin a run-scoring triple; Theunick three hits, including a double and a home run, and four RBIs; Elder a hit; Tiedt three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; and Decker a double.
Sadler Mumby took the loss in game two while Alayna Nichols and Mumby each had a hit for the Bucks.
Evart (20-1, 7-1) is at Traverse City Central on Thursday while Pine River hosts Kingsley on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference contests to Petoskey, 23-2 and 25-5.
At the plate in the opener, Kaylee Combs had two hits; Marielle Boolman a two-run double; and Alivia Lorenz a hit.
The Vikings collected eight hits in the second game as Combs had two hits; Boolman a hit; Chloe Lijewski a hit; Cali Quartz two hits and an RBI; and Cassie Jenema two hits and three RBIs.
Cadillac is at McBain on Friday.
REED CITY — Reed City picked up a pair of wins, sweeping Kent City 18-3 and 26-1 in CSAA action.
“Tonight was the first night of the season that our lineup was at full strength and it made a huge difference, especially in our defense,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “We had one error in game one and two errors in game two. That’s a big improvement for us and I felt the team feed off that turning it into energy all night.”
Isabell Guy got the win in game one, allowing one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Morgan Hammond, Paityn Enos and Kenzie Shoemaker each had two hits while Hayden Cutler, Guy, Starley Baumgardner, Hailey Sanborn and Miyesa Baumgardner each had one.
Miyesha Baumgardner collected her first career home run in game two. Enos and Cutler each had three hits while Shoemaker and Baumgardner each had two. Hammond, Guy and Sanborn each had a hit while Cutler and Baumgardner each drove in five runs.
Reed City (9-13, 7-9) is at the Lake City Invitational on Saturday.
