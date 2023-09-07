CADILLAC — Close the whole way, the little things mattered.
Traverse City Central made the plays count when it mattered most and the Trojans walked away with a 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18 win over Cadillac in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
The win puts Central up a match on the Vikings with the two teams — along with Petoskey — expected to battle for the league crown. Cadillac is at Central on Oct. 4.
The Vikings trailed most of the first set before falling and led the entire way in the second set before evening the match at a set apiece.
The third set was tight most of the way until Central took advantage and it led to the Trojans taking control of the match.
“If we could have gotten the win in that third set, it may have been a different outcome,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We will come back to practice and work on getting better.
“We have a lot of things to work on right now.”
Carissa Musta had a big night for Cadillac with 23 kills, four blocks, two assists and a dig while Cassie Jenema dished out 36 assists, four kills, four digs, an ace and a block.
Makenzie Johns had 15 kills, two aces and a block while Sophie Clough had eight digs, a kill and a block.
Grace Zuback had five digs and an assist while Reina McMahon had two kills, a block and a dig.
Cadillac (8-1-2 overall, 1-1 BNC) hosts a quad on Monday.
Central 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18
• TC Central won the JV match 25-17, 25-22, 25-16. Lydia Owens and Alivia Lorenz led the way in kills while Ivy McRoberts led in digs.
• TC Central won the freshman match 25-27, 25-17, 25-17. Emily Bowen led the team in kills while Kaydence Garland led in digs and the Vikings served above 90 percent for the night.
HARRISON — The Evart volleyball team secured a sweep at Harrison on Tuesday on a night when coach Katie Nostrant credited the entire team with playing well and playing together.
The scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-20.
Nostrant pointed to the effective serving of Alivia VanAssche and Katelyn Gostlin as a key to victory.
“Alivia served well and had a lot of aces,” Nostrant said.
“Katelyn was very aggressive with her serves.”
Nostrant also commended middle hitters Emma Dyer and Jozzlyn Baumgardner for their positioning and strong play at the net, and noted the helpful contributions of Elizabeth Mae Anderson as well.
Evart hosts defending Highland Conference champion McBain on Sept. 12 in the Wildcats’ league opener.
