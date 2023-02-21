CADILLAC — There came a point this year when Maveric Hoffert thought about shutting down his wrestling season.
The Cadillac freshman dealt with a sore shoulder throughout the winter and it wasn’t getting a lot better.
A two-week break helped some and the way it has worked out, Hoffert’s glad he came back.
Hoffert took fourth in an MHSAA Division 2 Wrestling Individual Regional Saturday at home, becoming the first Viking wrestler to qualify for the state finals since his father — and coach — Eli did it in 2003.
Cadillac shut the program down in the mid-2000s and then brought it back three years ago with Eli Hoffert as the head coach.
“Being the first from Cadillac since we restarted the program and since my dad means a lot to me,” Maveric Hoffert said. “One of my big goals was to make it to states this year, even with my shoulder.”
Hoffert said he’s got a popped disc and it’s pinching a nerve that goes to his shoulder. There’s also a chance there’s ligament damage, too, he said.
“Not wrestling was an option,” Maveric Hoffert said. “I could have taken a longer time off or ended the year.
“I felt a little better after two weeks so I decided to give it a go through districts and regionals and it paid off.”
Hoffert lost his first match Saturday morning by a 6-5 decision but bounced back with an 8-3 over Caro in the consolation bracket. He then pinned a North Branch wrestler in 4:54 in the blood round to secure the state finals berth.
The third-place match was a struggle, though, and with a spot in the state finals March 3-4 at Ford Field in Detroit already secured, Hoffert stopped the match 20 seconds into the third period to take fourth.
Hoffert heads to Ford Field with a 36-4 record.
“It’s pretty cool that he gets to experience the state finals,” Eli Hoffert said. “He wrestled tough through the injury and this is exciting for our program.”
Cadillac qualified five wrestlers through to regionals after being blanked last year. Hoffert was the lone qualifier, though, as Justin Paszkowski (190), Matt Reinertson (106), Joey Schafer (113) and Luke Phillips (165) each went 0-2.
Pine River had a big day in a Division 4 Individual Regional at Charlevoix as it qualified seven wrestlers for the state finals.
Ryder Holmes led the way for the Bucks as he took first at 144 pounds and heads back to Detroit looking to improve on his fourth-place finish from last year.
Jordan Nelson was second at 120 pounds and pinned his way to the finals, including a big pin when he was down in points. Andrew Baldwin also took second at 215.
Also qualifying for the Bucks were Bryant Wing, taking third at 106; Jericho Holmes, taking third at 126; Damien Jackson taking fourth at 132 and Caleb Gepford taking fourth at 285.
Evart is sending three wrestlers to the D4 State Finals, as well.
Cole Hopkins continued his unbeaten season as he took first at 175 pounds and moved to 44-0 on the year.
Alex Burhans is also a champion as he took first at 285, avenging a loss in the district round last week. Ethan Conk also had a big day and took third at 113 for the Wildcats.
“Ethan has really improved physically, mentally and technically in the last month,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said.
Reed City has three wrestlers moving on to the Division 3 State Finals after Saturday’s regional in Grayling.
Bryson Hughes took first at 190 pounds for the Coyotes and improved his record to 46-2 this season. Wyatt Spalo took second at 285 to improve to 44-7.
Carter Johnson also made it through, taking fourth at 106 to move his record to 42-12.
Reed City coach Roger Steig was also voted the Michigan Wrestling Association’s Regional Coach of the Year by his peers at the event.
