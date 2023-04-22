LAKE CITY — Lake City opened Highland Conference baseball play on the right foot, sweeping Manton 18-0 and 13-1 on Friday.
“At times we were clicking and finally playing ball the way we are capable of,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “I hope we can carry this into next week.
“Job pitched really well and I am proud of how the guys play and the confidence they played with.”
Job Rogers pitched the shutout in the opener for the Trojans, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Cole McGiness had a hit and an RBI; Jase Goodrich two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs; Rogers two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Tyler Atkins a hit and an RBI; and Thomas Bisballe a hit.
Jase Goodrich and Ethan Goodrich combined to no-hit Manton in game two. Jase Goodrich struck out 11 batters, as well.
At the plate, McGiness had a double; Jase Goodrich three hits and two RBIs; Rogers a hit; Ethan Goodrich a double and an RBI; Atkins two hits and two RBIs; Ethan Dulzo a hit and two RBIs; B. Brown two hits and two RBIs; Gabe Comp an RBI; and Asheton Mathison a hit
LEROY — Pine River opened Highland baseball play by sweeping Roscommon 13-0 and 5-1.
“Our pitching was strong all night and our fielding was good,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “Their second pitcher was pretty good.
“Brayden Larr had a really nice night for us. He came up with big hits when we needed them all night.”
Jordan Nelson and Tim Gumm combined for a no-hitter in the opener and Nelson struck out eight.
At the plate, Larr had three hits, including a double, triple and three RBIs; Austin Dean a hit and an RBI; Cash Wheeler a hit and an RBI; Dan Leydette a hit and two RBIs; and Hunter Johnson a hit and an RBI.
Nate Marks got the win in game two, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Larr had two hits and an RBI while Blake Nichols also drove in a run.
Pine River hosts Manistee on Monday.
REED CITY — Reed City got back on the winning track, sweeping Chippewa Hills 7-6 and 3-1 in a pair of CSAA contests.
Xavier Allen got the win in game one in relief, throwing 3.2 innings while allowing no earned runs on three hits and no walks. He struck out nine.
At the plate, Barron Bowman had a hit and two RBIs; Max Hammond two hits and two RBIs; Allen a three-run homer; Landon Jackson a hit; and Maverick Conklin a hit.
Hammond got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Bowman had a hit; Hammond two hits; Allen a hit and two RBIs; Jared Lockhart a hit; and Conklin a hit.
Reed City (3-6-1 overall, 2-4 CSAA) is at Lakeview on Tuesday.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area dropped a pair of Ski Valley games to Bellaire, 13-8 and 7-6.
Tyler Singer had two hits, including a triple in the opener while Cameron Patton belted a three-run homer. Blake Spoor added a hit and an RBI.
Lucas Blankenship had two hits, including a double, and an RBI in game two while Singer had a hit and Patton a hit and an RBI.
Forest Area is at Inland Lakes on Tuesday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City and Manton split a pair of Highland Conference softball games.
The Trojans won the opener 16-15 while the Rangers won game two 9-5.
Kasey Keenan got the win in game one for Lake City.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had two hits and an RBI; Hannah Hern three hits and an RBI; Zoe Butkovich a two-run double; Kasey Keenan a hit; Payton Hogan two hits and two RBIs; Tarrin Miller two hits and two RBIs; Olivia Gibel three hits and five RBIs; Mya Miller a hit; and Harmony Jewett two hits and an RBI.
Aliyah Geary took the loss for Manton.
At the plate, Madison Schnitker had two hits; Geary two hits; Morgan Shepler an RBI; Adri Sackett three hits and six RBIs; Genna Alexander a hit and two RBIs; Kadie Meyers three hits; Maggie Powers two RBI; and Karly Wurm a hit and an RBI.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first game but I was proud that the girls never gave up,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “Our defense was better in the game game. We will just keep working and trying to get better.”
Powers got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Schnitker had an RBI; Geary a hit and an RBI; Sackett a hit and an RBI; Alexander a hit and two RBIs; and Ashley Bredahl a hit.
Butkovich took the loss for Lake City, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Hern had two htis; Butkovich two hits and three RBIs; Kasey Keenan a hit and an RBI; Hogan a hit; Miller two hits; and Gibel two hits and an RBI.
REED CITY — Reed City scored a pair of CSAA wins over Chippewa Hills, 18-5 and 14-4, on Friday.
The Coyotes trailed 5-0 in the second inning of the opener before scoring 18 unanswered runs over the next five innings.
Isabell Guy got the win, allowing two hits.
Hayden Cutler led the way at the plate with four hits and five RBIs while Morgan Hammond, Paityn Enos, Guy and Hailey Sanborn each had a hit.
Enos got the win in game two, throwing a one-hitter and helped herself at the plate with four hits.
Hammond had three hits and four RBIs while Guy added two hits and two RBIs. Cutler also had a hit.
Reed City (4-6 overall, 2-4 CSAA) is at Lakeview on Tuesday.
MARION — Marion’s girls and boys each took first in a three-team meet the Eagles hosted on Friday.
On the girls’ side, the Eagles were first with 64 points while Farwell was second at 55 and Evart third at 31.
Lila Prielipp had a solid night for the Eagles as she won the 100-meter dash in 12.8 seconds, the 200 dash in 30.31 seconds and the long jump at 14-feet, 4-inches. J’Lynn Schoonmaker won the 100 hurdles in 20.24 seconds and the pole vault at 6-0.
Harley Bear won the shot put at 33-0.25 while McKayla Cruson won the discus at 105-9.25
On the boys’ side, Marion was first at 78 followed by Evart (49) and Farwell (22).
For the Eagles, Gavin Prielipp won the 200 dash in 24.18 seconds while Dru Van Epps won the 800 at 2:29.66. Aidan Timko won the 1600 at 5:45.72 and Jaden Kiger the 3200 at 14:54.79. Mason Salisbury won the 110 hurdles in 17.5 seconds and the 300 hurdles 43.89 seconds.
Weston Cox won the shot put at 40-9.5 and the discus at 118-5 while Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 6-4 and the long jump at 21-3.5.
MANCELONA — Manton’s boys took second and Buckley’s girls third as the top teams in the Mancelona Invitational on Friday.
Traverse City St. Francis won the title on the boys’ side with 100.5 points while the Rangers were second at 62.67. Lake City (61) took fourth and Buckley (59.67) fifth.
For Manton, Carter Helsel won the shot put at 40-7.5 while Nolan Moffit took second in the 400 dash in 54.11 seconds, second in the 800 in 2:06.25 and third in the high jump at 5-6. Robert Dykhouse took second in the 1600 in 4:53.70
For Lake City, Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.26 seconds, Rowland Ball won the shot put at 45-2 and Marcus Booms won the pole vault at 11-6. The Trojans took second in the 400 relay in 46.40 seconds and third in the 800 relay in 1:38.60.
For Buckley, Nick Simon won the 200 dash in 23.28 seconds and was second in the 100 dash in 11.53 seconds. Jackson Kulawiak took third in the 800 at 2:09.32.
The foursome of Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Kulawiak and Simon took first in the 800 relay in 1:34.96 while Garrett Ensor, Kulawiak, Simon and Pasbjerg won the 1600 relay in 3:37.06.
Frankfort won the title on the girls’ side with 120 points while TC St. Francis was second at 109 and the Bears third at 88. Manton took sixth at 41.5 and Lake City ninth at 29.
For Buckley, junior standout Aiden Harrand won the 800 at 2:17.60, the 1600 at 5:00.29 and the 3200 at 11:13.38 while freshman Brooklynn Frazee won the 100 dash in 13.02 seconds, the 200 dash in 27.39 seconds and the 400 dash at 1:03.66.
The foursome of Frazee, Kinsey Peer, Addisen Harrand and Aiden Harrand won the 1600 relay in 4:20.98, as well. Taylor Matthews took third in the shot put at 30-0.
For the Rangers, Mattie Lafreniere won the pole vault at 8-6.25 and Manton was third in the 400 relay at 55.36 seconds.
For the Trojans, Sadie Larson took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.79 seconds while Mackenzie Bisballe was third in the high jump at 4-10.
CHESANING — McBain’s girls took seventh at the Chesaning Track and Field Classic.
Shepherd won the event while Saginaw Heritage was second and Freeland third.
Isabel Rozeveld won the discus at 104-2 while Allison Gladu took second in the shot put at 33-5.
On the boys’ side, Heritage took first followed by Corunna and Chesaning. McBain was 16th.
Ben Rodenbaugh took third in the high jump for the Ramblers at 5-8.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to an 8-0 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in NMSL action.
“We were able to work on our offensive attack and flow and continue to build our combination play,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Paige Ebels and Aria Cucinella had two goals and an assist each while Jada VanNoord had three goals and an assist. Makala VanPolen scored a goal and added two assists while Melanie Bennett and Chiara Campioni each had assists.
Harper Tossey was in goal.
NMC (5-1 overall, 4-0 NMSL) hosts Roscommon on Monday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 3-0 decision to Suttons Bay in a Northwest Conference contest.
Maddi Sladek recorded 12 saves in goal for the Bears.
Buckley (1-3-1 overall) is at Heritage Christian on Monday.
