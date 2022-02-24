MCBAIN — Maybe it was the purple jerseys.
Or it could’ve been the fact that they hit nine 3-pointers.
Whatever the case, it worked.
Cadillac put together one of its best efforts of the season as it beat a strong McBain team 52-48 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Wednesday.
With just one game left in the regular season before the Division 2 state tournament begins next week, it’s a nice win for the Vikings.
“I am just really, really proud of the effort on both ends of the floor,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We got off to a good start and I thought we defended really well.
“I felt like our effort was high the entire way. We rebounded well and worked hard to get extra possessions on those 50-50 balls. I thought that was the difference over the course of the night.”
Cadillac led 21-12 after the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime. It was 41-31 going into the fourth.
It was a rough way to end the season for a McBain team that won the Highland Conference title outright last week and is looking for a deep run in the Division 3 state tournament beginning next week.
“We got outplayed all night long,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “This is the first game we’ve been flat for pretty much four quarters.
“Overall, we’ve got to do a better job, including me. Give credit to Cadillac, I thought they deserved to win. We’ve just got to turn the page.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 15 points while Anna Whipple had 10, Kendall Schopieray nine and Lydia Schamanek scored five.
“We had a lot of people contribute tonight,” Damgard said. “Joz carried us with her shooting and Harmony (Donzell) and Gracie (Tweedale) gave us some great minutes off the bench.”
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 20 points while Kahli Heuker had 10 and Analiese Fredin scored nine.
Cadillac (6-13 overall) hosts Traverse City West on Friday while the Ramblers (17-3) face host Mason County Central in a Division 3 district contest next Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 44-27. Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 15 while Madison Swiger had nine and Jazmin Angell scored seven. Isabel Rozeveld led McBain with eight points.
CADILLAC — Maybe the epiphany came Saturday.
After two rough losses to Traverse City Central and Petoskey, Cadillac needed a spark.
The Vikings got that with a 64-58 win over Hudsonville on Saturday in a downstate showcase.
And the strong play continued in a 67-24 win over McBain in a non-conference contest on Wednesday.
“I thought Saturday was a really good win but it also was some time for us to spend together as a team and kind of regroup,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “I think it went a long way toward helping us. I thought our togetherness showed in the second half of that game and all night tonight.”
Cadillac played strong from the start on Wednesday as it led 13-2 after the first quarter and 29-4 at halftime. The night served as the home finale for the Vikings’ seniors and they went out strong.
“I thought our three seniors deserved to have one more home game so it was nice to get this in,” Benzenberg said. “We were obviously able to jump on them early and keep them against the ropes most of the night.”
Veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman would agree.
“Cadillac played really well and their seniors came to play,” he said. “I didn’t have my team ready to go and we got outplayed…that’s the bottom line. That falls on me.”
Cole Jenema paced the Vikings with 27 points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds while Jaden Montague added 10 points.
Joe Winkel paced McBain with five points.
Cadillac (13-5 overall) is at Traverse City West Friday with a piece of the Big North Conference title on the line while the Ramblers are at Manton.
• Cadillac won the JV game 44-41. Kyle McGowan led the Vikings with 24 points. Nate Koetje and Carson Murphy each had 13 for McBain.
