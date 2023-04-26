CADILLAC — The good news is they continue to learn.
The not-as-good news? They lost two league games in the process.
Cadillac dropped its Big North Conference baseball openers to Alpena, 8-4 in eight innings and 4-1, Tuesday at Mills Field.
“We saw some really good things today along with little things we need to correct,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “Anytime you can play in a close nine-inning game, you are going to come out of it better. I am confident that this team will continue to improve.”
Cadillac most of the way in the opener before the Wildcats tied it with one in the fifth and one in the sixth before scoring four times in the top of the ninth.
“We let the first one slip away from us,” Franklin said. “We fought hard but missed some opportunities.
“Right now it stings but if we handle it the right way, it can really benefit us in the long run.”
Miles Maury took the loss in relief, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three in six innings of work.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit; Kaleb McKinley a hit; Miles Maury a hit and an RBI; Drew Kornacki two hits; Kaidan Westdorp two hits; and Connor Larr three hits.
Charlie Howell took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings of work.
Eli Main had the Vikings’ only two hits in the contest while Maury also drove in a run.
Cadillac (4-8 overall, 0-2 BNC) faces Lakewood Friday at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac picked up a Big North Conference girls tennis win, beating Traverse City West 5-3.
“We were happy to get a win against Traverse City West today,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “A few flights had some close matches and we had to dig deep to take the lead.
“Seeing girls battling and fight back despite feeling discouraged and playing in the bitter cold really speaks to their character.”
Haylee Groen won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer lost 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 while Sara Outman lost 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Thursday.
ALPENA — Cadillac dropped a 1-0 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest.
The Wildcats scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute off a free kick.
“Tonight’s loss was tough,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “With wet, fast conditions, it was hard for either team to control the ball but we did a pretty good job finding each other and combining. We had an opportunity that hit the post in the first half but other than that, we just couldn’t get a good shot off despite having a majority of the possession.
“We played hard, fought hard and it was another game where we showed how much we are growing and improving.”
Cadillac (2-5 overall, 0-2 BNC) hosts Traverse City Central on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North softball games to Alpena, 20-2 and 16-0, at Lincoln Field.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener.
Atthe plate, Chloe Lijewski doubled twice; Sims had a double and an RBI; Lorna Little a double and an RBI; Cali Quartz a hit; and Cassie Jenema a hit.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Balcom had two hits; Alivia Lorenz a hit; and Little a hit.
Cadillac (1-11 overall, 0-2 BNC) faces Lakewood on Friday at Cornerstone University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.