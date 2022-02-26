KALAMAZOO — Another strong season.
Another trip to the quarterfinals.
And again, that’s where it ended.
Pine River’s dual-meet season came to an end with a 63-6 loss to pernnial powerhouse Hudson in an MHSAA Division 4 Team Wrestling state quarterfinal match Friday at Wings Event Center.
The Bucks finish at 27-12 overall while the Tigers (20-4) advance to face St. Louis (24-3) in the semifinals Saturday morning.
Bronson (33-6) and New Lothrop (22-2) meet in the other semifinal.
It’s a familiar finish for Pine River, which has made a trip to the Team Finals a pretty regular occurrence.
“We’re in a position where our program is perennially strong and that’s the next rung we aspire to,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “There’s not a lot of programs in front of us at this point.
“Maybe that’s some off-season motivation for our young guys moving forward.”
Hudson is one of those programs that’s there every year, too, and the Tigers showed why.
They built a 29-0 lead over the match’s first weight classes before the Bucks even got on the board.
“Going in, we knew we had our work cut out for us,” Martin said.
“Statistically speaking, we were probably the underdog at every weight.
“We had some matches we thought we could we win and some we thought we could keep close. The kids wrestled tough. Our couple of wins in the middle, those were huge for us.”
Seth Duncan (125 pounds), Damien Jackson (130) and Garrett Sperkowksi (135) were all pinned to start the match as Hudson built an 18-0 lead. Sophomore Ryder Holmes had the first close match as he dropped an 8-7 decision at 140 to make it 21-0 before Wyatt Underhill (145) lost by technical fall and Phil Rigling (152) lost by decision.
That pushed the Tigers’ lead to 29-0.
Cayden Mys got Pine River on the board with an exciting 5-3 win in overtime at 160 pounds and Rogan Nelson followed that up with an 8-1 win at 171 to make it 29-6.
That was as close as the Bucks got.
Hudson came back with a pin against Hunter Varney at 189, a pin against Andrew Baldwin at 215, a pin against Caleb Gepford at 285 and a pin over Bryant Wing at 103 for a 53-6 lead. The Bucks voided at 112 and Jordan Nelson dropped a 9-1 major decision at 119 to finish it.
Despite the loss, Martin was pleased with what his team accomplished this winter.
“Immediately after a loss, it’s easy to be disappointed but we had a good season to be proud of,” he said. “We had a lot of adversity with injuries and sickness all year but we were able to put together a solid lineup at the end.
“We had a great run in the tournament and that’s something to be proud of.”
Pine River sends eight wrestlers to the MHSAA Division 4 Individual State Finals March 4-5 at Ford Field in Detroit, as well.
