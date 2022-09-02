CADILLAC — Improvement came on both sides of the ball.
And, yet, there’s room for a lot more.
Still, Cadillac picked up its first win of the young season by beating Escanaba 38-25 in a non-conference football contest Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Vikings dropped their opener to Midland, 27-21, last week and it left first-year coach Shawn Jackson an idea of where he needed to focus.
“We had to play cleaner,” he said. “We needed to not turn the ball over. To not have key penalties. To run the ball better. We cleaned a lot of that up tonight.
“We played a lot cleaner but I thought we still left a lot of opportunities out there.”
Cadillac still looks like a team in transition as it works in a lot of interchangeable parts both offensively and defensively. While the Vikings are doing that, they’re also doing it with a lot of youth.
The roster is loaded with sophomores who are contributing in key spots and those players are learning how to play the varsity game at warp speed.
“We’re just a work in progress,” Jackson said.
Escanaba struck first but the Vikings came right back and scored on a 15-yard pass play from Charlie Howell to senior tight end Derek Rood to make it 7-7 with 7:30 to go in the first quarter.
The Eskymos went up 13-7 but the Vikings answered on a 20-yard pass play from Howell to Gavin Goetz for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Howell hit Grant Williams for a three-yard touchdown to make it 21-19 before Kaleb McKinley scored on a 31-yard pass for a 28-19 lead with 32 seconds to go in the half.
Teegan Baker added a field goal as time expired in the first half for a 31-19 lead.
Escanaba cut it to 31-25 with 5:51 left in the third quarter before the Vikings scored on a four-yard pass from Howell to Taylor Owens to make it 38-25 with 3:58 left in the third.
And that’s the way it stayed.
Cadillac totaled 160 yards rushing, much better than the 24 yards it had last week against Midland.
“We ran the ball a lot better tonight,” Jackson said. “We made the most improvement up front from one week to the next of anywhere I’ve ever been.”
McKinley had 76 yards rushing on nine carries while Chris Reinhold added 42 yards on 12 carries.
Howell was 15 of 23 passing for 195 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, Gabe Cochrane had 11 tackles while Eli Main had 10. Teegan Baker had nine and Keenan Suminski added eight. Main also intercepted a pass.
