I began as a creek trouter, a kid walking along stream banks flipping worm laden hooks into likely fish lairs.
Fun fishing for me but I wanted to take it to the next level — wading an up north trout river. My role models were the men who were my neighbors in Pat and Pearl’s Trailer Park on Wolf Lake, where I spent my summers.
When Maury Ketchum and Art Oom would return from excursions on nearby rivers like the Little Manistee, the Pere Marquette and the Pine, I’d check out their catch.
Lying in the bottom of wicker creels were trout, rainbows with their fading red stripe and browns, golden colored fish dotted with black and red spots. They seemed so much more magnificent than the brook trout I’d pulled from creeks.
My interest in trout was not lost on Maury and Art.
It was hard not to notice a kid who showed up every time you came home with a catch of trout asking all kinds of questions about the “hows” and “wheres” of your fishing. And then the invitation came. “Would I like to join them fishing on the Pere Marquette?” This would be my chance to finally wade a river. I was ecstatic.
As we drove toward Baldwin, I sat in the backseat listening to them talk about river levels, debating the merits of spinners versus crawlers, and where they would fish.
We parked near “the forks” where the river was smaller, probably to increase my chances of not falling over.
Stepping into the river in my tennis shoes and jeans, I scarcely noticed the cold water soaking my legs.
Initially, I made short casts not wanting to hang up in an overhanging tree branch. At the lip of a dark hole where the current had deepened the water, I hooked my first river trout.
After a spirited back-and-forth, I reeled the fish toward me.
I swung it up, reached out and grabbed at it. At the touch of my fingers the brown wiggled free of my grasp, still hooked and flipping wildly.
With a steep bank on one side and tangle of shoreline brush on the other, I had no place to secure the fish. Without a net, my only option was to slap the fish up against my t-shirt.
Pressing the fish into the cotton fabric, I stuck my rod into a tree freeing my other hand to extract the hook. Pulling a cord stringer from my pants pocket, I threaded one end through the gill.
With my fish trailing behind me on a stringer, I waded confidently back into deeper water and began to cast. I was now taking chances, tossing my bait back toward the base of the tag alder where I imagined the bigger trout lurked. A slight miscalculation as I released the line and my bait hung up in a branch.
I had a choice to make — snap the line and lose the hook or wade out deeper and unhook my worm from its woody perch. I chose to wade.
Moving out into the river, the water moved up past my knee. When it reached mid-thigh, I hesitated. The water felt cool against my legs. I knew if I continued when that water reached my groin it would feel a whole lot colder. I persevered, endured the icy shock and, as the river bottom dropped away, I was able to salvage my hook.
I fished a while l longer, caught a couple small trout and then met up with Art and Maury at the car.
We had all caught fish. Art had one brown that was about a foot long and Maury had hooked into a trout that had broken him off when it surged under a log jam.
As they admired my catch, they told me they were impressed that a first-timer like me had done so well. Maury mentioned that I might fit into a pair of his son’s waders so I wouldn’t have to get soaked on our next trip.
“Our next trip.”
Those words were magic. Another trout trip and this time in waders. It was like a dream come true.
“Ya know you’re a strong kid. I think you might be able to handle the current in the Pine next time we go.”
