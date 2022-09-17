LAKE CITY — The game was close.
Too close to make mental mistakes.
Those mistakes did Lake City in as the Trojans dropped a 23-6 decision to Highland Conference leader Beal City in a league football contest Friday night.
The Aggies led just 8-0 at halftime.
“Penalties and mental miscues killed us tonight,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. “We fell apart when faced with adversity and that’s something we will work through.
“Our defense played great football. They had their backs against the wall all night and responded well. Offensively, we have to refocus and get back to what we do well.”
Dayne Blair paced Lake City with 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while Layne McLeod had three receptions for 42 yards.
Tyler Brown had five tackles and two sacks to pace the defense. Tyler Atkins and Rowland Ball each had six tackles.
Lake City is at McBain next Friday.
