LAKE CITY — Back to even.
Or at least pretty darn close.
Lake City avenged its lone loss of the season as it beat Evart 42-34 in a key Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday at home.
The win moves the Trojans (13-1 overall) a half-game behind the Wildcats (12-2) in the league standings.
Evart is 9-1 in the Highland while Lake City is 8-1 as the season moves into the second half.
It’s a big win for Lake City but Trojan coach Bill Tisron knows there’s a long way to go as both teams have another go-round with McBain and anything can happen on any night.
“We’ve still got a lot of games left to play,” he said.
“I like where we’re at, though, and we control our destiny now.
“If we win out, we will be league champs.”
The win came down to two key things for Lake City — defense and balance.
Evart features a number of guards who can shoot the lights out given the opportunity but the Trojans held the Wildcats to just three 3-pointers in the contest.
Second, while the focus of the Trojans’ opponents is certainly Mackenzie Bisballe and Alie Bisballe, it was Lake City’s role players who really stepped up and hit big shots.
“I really liked our defense tonight,” Tisron said. “Evart is a very good shooting team and holding them to 34 points was key.
“Being able to challenge them on the three-point line was big. I thought our role players really stepped up, too. Alie and Mackenzie are the focus and we need the other girls to play well. That’s how we will win these kind of games. Emma (Nickerson), Tarrin (Miller), Rylee (Cohoon) and Payton (Hogan) really stepped up.”
Evart coach Carrie Kunkle was proud of the way her team played but the offensive struggles in the second half really hurt.
“The girls played with heart, determination and great sportsmanship,” she said.
“Lake City played aggressive defense and showed a lot of discipline throughout the game.
“We look forward to the rest of the season.”
Alie Bisballe paced Lake City with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Mackenzie Bisballe had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Nickerson had eight points and seven rebounds while Cohoon added five points.
Kyrah Gray paced the Wildcats with 15 points and five steals while Emma Dyer had nine points and four rebounds. Addy Gray added seven points.
Lake City is at Houghton Lake on Friday while Evart is at Manton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.