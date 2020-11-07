CADILLAC — One week off to get everyone healthy was good.
Another week off might not be as great.
Cadillac got a call a couple of hours before game time that Alma had to forfeit Friday's scheduled MHSAA Division 4 football district contest to the Vikings due to positive COVID-19 cases win its program.
The win moves Cadillac (5-2 overall) into a district title game that it will host next Friday or Saturday against Sault Ste. Marie. The Blue Devils beat Ludington 22-16 on Friday.
The game will be a rematch of last year's district title game at the Soo that Cadillac won.
The Vikings were coming off a first-round bye in the playoffs as the No 1 seed in their seven-team district.
The forfeit was one of three COVID-related cancellations in Division 4 alone on Friday. Second-ranked Hudsonville Unity Christian was forced to forfeit to Hamilton in Region 2, District 1 while Livonia Clarenceville forfeited to Redford Union in Region 3.
