MCBAIN — Bill Tisron may have some explaining to do this morning to his children.
The Lake City girls basketball coach has to explain why being selfish is OK in some situations.
Like when it comes to winning conference championships and not having to share with other teams.
Lake City did just that as it beat rival McBain 31-20 Thursday night to secure the Highland Conference girls basketball title outright.
The Trojans (21-1 overall) finish 15-1 in the league while Evart (14-2) and McBain (13-3) trailed.
“Obviously the first goal when you start the season is is you want to win your conference and we took care of that,” Tisron said. “It’s obviously a little sweeter being by yourself than sharing even though my elementary-aged kids would say ‘sharing is caring.’
“We know we’re going to play them again, though, and they’re a good team so it’s going to be a tough one.”
Lake City swept the Ramblers this season but the two teams will see each other again in less than a week when they meet in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday at Evart.
That meant while Thursday’s game was important to both teams — a McBain win would’ve created a three-way logjam atop the Highland — someone’s season is over next week.
Mother Nature kept the Trojans from spending a lot of time preparing for the Ramblers with Wednesday afternoon’s snowstorm.
“We didn’t have practice (Wednesday) because of the snow,” Tisron said. “Our Monday practice was spent gearing up for Hart and then we were going to prepare for this game Wednesday.
“At this point in the year, though, we know them well and they know us well. There aren’t going to be any big surprises.”
That left Thursday’s game a typical McBain vs. Lake City low-scoring slugfest.
The Trojans led 7-3 after the first quarter and 18-10 at halftime.
“We went pretty vanilla,” Tisron said.
“We played straight man-to-man defense the whole game and we ran two plays the whole game not wanting to tip our hand too much on what’s going to come next week and I am sure (McBain coach) Bruce (Koopman) did the same thing.”
Lake City led 25-20 going into the fourth quarter as the Ramblers made a run late in the third quarter to make it interesting.
McBain coach Bruce Koopman is proud of his team’s defense but said the Ramblers have to find a way to score.
“Defensively, we hold them to 33 at their place and then 31 tonight but we just can’t score,” he said. “That falls on me. I’ve got to find a way for us to score against them.
“I thought we were clicking a little bit there in the third quarter and then we started turning the ball over. We’ve got to do something different.”
McBain turned the ball over on three straight possessions to start the fourth and Lake City slowly pulled away to secure the win.
McKenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists while Alie Bisballe had nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.
Analiese Fredin paced McBain with 10 points.
McBain got off to a strong start this time around and cruised to a 67-23 win over Lake City.
The Ramblers had been starting slow of late but didn’t do that Thursday.
McBain was up 27-3 after the first quarter and took care of business the rest of the way.
“The last couple of games, we weren’t getting after it defensively but I thought we were a little more focused tonight,” Koopman said.
“We’re just trying to maintain our focus, get where we execute better and stay healthy.”
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 17 points while Ben Rodenbaugh and Darrious Pena each had eight.
Aidan Koetje also had seven.
Blake Root paced Lake City with nine points and James Vanderbook had six.
“Credit to McBain…there’s a reason why they’re the best team in our league,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said.
“We didn’t play well and we’ve got a lot of improving to do.”
Lake City is at Roscommon on Saturday while McBain hosts Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday in its next game.
