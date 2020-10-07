ALPENA — Cadillac dropped a 1-0 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference soccer contest on Tuesday.
The Wildcats scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half.
"It was a frustrating night for us," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We created numerous chances but we just couldn't apply the finishing touch.
"After Alpena scored, they defended deep and we struggled to break them down. We'll need to improve when we see them next week (in districts). Now, we'll turn our focus to the rest of our Big North games and finishing the regular season strong."
Elliot Lavigne recorded six saves in goal.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central on Thursday and is at Gaylord on Monday to wrap up the regular season.
