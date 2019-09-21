ALPENA — One week up.
One week down.
Cadillac continued to struggle to find consistency as it dropped a 41-38 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night.
This one came in the form of a track meet where the Wildcats got up early and then had to keep scoring as the Vikings got their offense rolling.
While Cadillac racked up 372 yards of total offense, including 337 on the ground, it was miscues that hurt the Vikings. Two missed extra points and two missed two-point conversions played a role.
"The story on our end was self-inflicted errors," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "It comes down to consistent play.
"There were times when we would execute and play well and times we struggled with that. It's just a matter of becoming more consistent."
Alpena and Cadillac scored five times in the first nine minutes of play and the Wildcats were up 20-14 after the first quarter. Alpena led 34-20 at halftime and then got a big 65-yard pass play early in the third quarter for a 41-20 lead Cadillac couldn't overcome.
Tipp Baker paced Cadillac with 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries while Collin Johnston had 110 yards and one TD on seven carries.
Sophomore quarterback Aden Gurden was 2 of 3 passing for 35 yards, including a 25-yard TD pass for Alec Barczewski.
Baker led the way defensively with 15 tackles while Barczewski had 12, Blake Swiger nine and Keegan Buckmaster eight.
Cadillac (2-2 overall, 1-1 BNC) hosts Lake Odessa Lakewood next Friday.
