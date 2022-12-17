ALPENA — The result is nowhere close to what they wanted.
The good news?
They know where they need to be in order to put themselves in the conversation with the better teams in the league.
Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Alpena 7-1 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday night.
It’s the Vikings’ (8-1 overall, 3-1 BNC) first loss of the season after opening with eight straight wins.
For veteran Cadillac coach Scott Graham, it’s largely what he’s been preaching all along in regards to raising the level of play in a conference that can be very tough from top to bottom.
“We haven’t been tested like that this year against a team like that,” he said.
“We talked about the gauntlet we’re in right now in the league and the difficulty in this conference.
“This certainly gives us an idea of where everyone else is pretty much at and what level we’ve got to take our game to.”
Alpena led 2-0 after the first period and scored three times in the second period for a commanding 5-0 lead going into the third.
The Wildcats went up 6-0 before Cadillac’s Gabe Outman got his team on the board.
The Wildcats made life tough on the Vikings from start to finish.
“They pushed us hard and made life very difficult,” Graham said. “They beat us to pucks, moved well without the puck and outmuscled us.
“Their puck possession allowed them do some things that we haven’t allowed other teams to do. They pushed us around and we didn’t fight back enough. They played with a will and a drive that we didn’t match.”
Cadillac goes from the proverbial frying pan into the fire when it wraps up the 2022 portion of its schedule Wednesday at Traverse City Central.
