CADILLAC — For two periods, things were OK.
Cadillac skated with Alpena, making life a little tough on the talented Wildcats and doing the right things.
And, except for the second period, it was a solid night.
The Wildcats stepped up their play, though, in the middle period and skated to a 6-1 win over the Vikings in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
“Alpena is a strong team and we knew we were going to have to play well defensively,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“We battled, we were clearing the zone pretty well and playing pretty well overall.”
The Wildcats (21-3 overall, 9-0 BNC) scored the only goal of the first period but then took control of the game with four unanswered goals in the second period for a 5-0 lead.
“We came out flat in the second period and they raised their level of play and intensity,” Graham said. “They were able to take a commanding lead and put us on our heels.”
Cadillac got on the board at the 7:54 mark of the third period when Jackson Hilt scored off an assist from Cadyn Rossell to make it 5-1 before the Wildcats scored about two minutes later to wrap things up.
“We had a lot of good push in the third period and played well defensively,” Graham said.
“The first and third periods prove what were capable of doing.
“It’s another good game for us to play going into the playoffs.”
The Vikings (12-11-1 overall, 5-4-1 Big North) wrap up the regular season Friday at Cheboygan and then will face the Chiefs again in a Division 3 regional contest Feb. 24 at the Centre Ice in Traverse City.
