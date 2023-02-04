ALPENA — Turnovers at the wrong time hurt the most as Cadillac dropped a 42-38 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings struggled early, trailing 13-3 after the first quarter but bounced back to lead 19-17 at halftime.
Carelessness with the ball cost them after that.
"It took us a while to get off the bus but we settled back in, battled back and that was good to see," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "It just felt like we were pretty careless with the ball and turned it over too many times to come out on the right side of things."
The Wildcats led 29-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Reina McMahon paced the Vikings with 10 points while Kaleigh Swiger had eight and Madelyn Schamanek scored six.
Cadillac hosts Kingsley in its annual Salute to Service game on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the freshman game. Kylie Swiger paced the Vikings with eight points while Lydiann Ruhl had three. Ariana Nixon, Destiny Pringle and Ellie Johnson each had two.
