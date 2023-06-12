TRAVERSE CITY — A year ago, they were the hunter.
The neophyte.
The talented and hungry team seeking to make a name for itself.
And while their opponent Saturday was far from an unknown, the roles were definitely switched — and it made a difference.
Standish-Sterling started hot and finished that way as it beat Evart 10-6 in a Division 3 softball regional semifinal contest at Traverse City St. Francis.
The loss ends the Wildcats’ strong season at 32-7 overall while the Panthers (35-6) went on to mercy Kingsley 13-3 in the regional final. They’ll face Gladstone in a state quarterfinal contest Tuesday in Gaylord.
An Evart team that had the goal of winning a state title after making it all the way to the championship game last spring and was ranked No. 1 for a good part of this season, is done until next March.
“We felt like we played a good game but had runners on base every inning and just left too many on,” Evart coach Amanda Brown said while fighting back tears. “We didn’t talk much about the game (afterward). I had a talk the other day with the coach from (D4 powerhouse Unionville-Sebewaing) about how do you go from a team that was a hunter to now being the hunted.
“How do you change the role? We can try to figure that out. Every game was like that. All you can do is go out and play hard.”
Brown improved her team’s schedule with better tournaments and better non-conference opponents like Gaylord, Unionville-Sebewaing, Holton, Sanford Meridian, Traverse City St. Francis, Traverse City Central and Essexville Garber to help keep her players sharp and hungry.
While they took some lumps in some of those games, the plan was to be better in June for it.
Instead, Standish-Sterling which was ranked No. 10 in the final D3 coaches poll, changed that largely with two swings of the bat Saturday.
It started in the top of the first inning when leadoff hitter Keeley Peace doubled and Lexi Mielke followed with a two-run home run for a quick 2-0 lead.
Evart standout senior pitcher Addy Gray settled down after the first, though, and held the Panthers off the board for the next couple of innings.
The Wildcats finally started to get to Standish-Sterling’s Devri Jennings in the bottom of the third when freshman Kyrah Gray doubled in two runs to make it 2-2.
The Panthers came right back and scored four times in the top of the fourth, though, ending the day on the mound for Addy Gray.
“They put the bat on the ball and they put the ball in play,” Brown said. “The first home run they hit, we told the girls they are here to play and so are we.”
Evart got right back in the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Addy and Kyrah Gray singled and Ally Theunick drew a walk to load the bases. Addy Gray scored on a wild pitch, Mattie Tiedt singled home another run and an error allowed the next run to score, making it 6-5.
The euphoria didn’t last long.
Standish-Sterling loaded the bases in the top of the sixth and Macy Fegan, also a basketball standout, drilled one over the center field fence for a grand slam and a stunning 10-5 lead.
Evart got one back in the bottom of the seventh when Emily Miller beat out an infield single to score Kyrah Gray but Jennings got a pop out and a strikeout to retire the Wildcats and end the game.
The similarities to finishing 2022 just a little short of the ultimate prize are there, too. A year ago, just a couple of Evart players graduated and it’s the case again in 2023 as just Addy Gray and Riley Brigham are seniors.
“They will be missed,” Brown said. “Addy used to be our manager, she’s been a pitcher for four years and she puts the bat on the ball.
“Riley did a good job in the outfield, too, and she puts the bat on the ball.”
A large number of players return, though, and expectations will be high again in 2024.
Maybe Brown can convince her girls they’re the hunter again.
“It’s just keeping a mindset and keeping them all going the same direction,” she said. “Keeping them humble, in check and understanding that everybody is after you.
“We’re going to play a game but it’s always serious because everybody wants to beat you. You should want to beat everyone else, too.”
