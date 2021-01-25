Their first taste of the top was something they’ll never forget.
It also leaves them wanting more.
A football season that began in mid-August wrapped up five months later in the chill of January night in Detroit.
The longest high school football season in Michigan history is in the books with everyone looking — and praying — for a more normal fall 2021 campaign.
Cadillac was one of 16 teams that got to end the season on their own terms — on the turf at Ford Field and the eight MHSAA state championship games.
While the 13-0 loss to perennial private-school powerhouse Detroit Country Day isn’t what the Vikings wanted, it marked the first time playing for a state title and just whetted the appetites of everyone around the program.
For the nine seniors on the roster, it marked their final time in the blue-and-gold memories but it gave them something they’ll talk to their kids and grandkids about.
“It means a lot,‘ Cadillac senior lineman Ryan Wood said. “It might not have been the way we wanted to go out but I couldn’t be more proud of the team and all of the underclassmen with how they stepped up and left it all out on the field.
“I don’t know if I’ll remember the state championship the most but I will remember my teammates throughout the season.‘
The history this team made is still palpable.
From a huge swelling of support from the community, alums and even NFL players like superstar Marshawn Lynch, the last couple of weeks have been special.
• Remember winning a district title on Nov. 13 and then going 56 days before playing a regional title game against Forest Hills Eastern.
• Remember all the COVID-19 antigen testing players and coaches underwent to be able to resume their season.
• Remember the work put in to clear Veterans Memorial Stadium for the regional championship game on Jan. 9, only to have to pull the plug the evening before and move the game to Traverse City because the frozen- and ice-covered field wasn’t safe to play on.
• Remember winning that first regional in program history with a second-half comeback against Forest Hills Eastern.
• Remember being just a couple of miles from the Indiana state line and beating a top-ranked Edwardsburg team, 28-26, after the Eddies had lost just one game in three years and rolled their previous opponents this season.
• Remember the police and fire escorts out of and into Cadillac on U.S. 131 and M-115.
• Remember watching a state championship game wherever you could find it on TV or online because of crowd restrictions in a 60,000-seat stadium amid a pandemic.
• Finally, remember a group of high school boys and coaches getting through a five-month season with no forfeits on their watch, very few quarantined players and a full roster because they did the right things to keep playing when they finally got the chance.
For each other.
“It’s the undying love for each other, I would say,‘ Wood said. “We came out every day just playing for each other and not playing for ourselves.‘
Junior linebacker/fullback Collin Johnston, one of the players who will be leaned on heavily this fall, said the waiting was hard but they got through it.
“We were kind of on edge about if we would actually get the chance to finish,‘ he said. “We love each other like brothers and we’re really dedicated to the game.
“We just came together and had a great year.‘
Johnston said, too, this is something that will go down in the history books.
“It was an awesome season and definitely something to be proud of,‘ he said. “Yeah, we didn’t win a state championship but we were there. We’re the first football team in Cadillac history to get there.
“That’s a pretty awesome thing.‘
When the equipment is put away and the banquet done, the work for this fall begins. Longtime Cadillac coach Jim Webb was fond of saying there’s no off-season, we’re just between games.
The weight room calls. Conditioning and 7-on-7 passing competitions are calling in July. Practice begins on Aug. 9 and Reed City visits Cadillac on Aug. 26 to open the new season.
While head coach Cody Mallory and his staff will get around to those things, the weight of what happened this year isn’t lost on them, either.
“We did a lot of stuff that hasn’t been done here before,‘ Mallory said. “We got these guys a taste of it.
“Hopefully, that’s a motivating factor to get us back here. It’s not an easy road, though. We’re going to have to put in our work to make that happen.‘
It’s a lot of work and Cadillac isn’t exactly going to sneak up on anyone going forward. The Vikings are looking for a Week 8 game for 2021 and that task might’ve gotten a little harder to fill in the past couple of weeks.
That said, the state playoff system rewards schools for playing tougher competition now as strength of schedule is a bigger part of the playoff points. Cadillac already plays five Class A schools every year in the Big North Conference and its three non-league opponents to date are Class B programs.
Regardless of who’s on the other side of the field, there’s a lot to look forward to with 19 juniors, nine sophomores and a freshman returning.
“It should be a springboard but the thing is, we’re going to have X’s on our backs,‘ Mallory said.
“I mean, last year I think people might have thought it was fluky for us to make it to the regional final and we beat some good teams to get here so there’s no more hiding.
“And so with that comes increased expectations so we’re going to need to make sure we meet those and exceed them.‘
