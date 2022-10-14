An ultralight rod and tiny lures offer great panfish angling

The morning was bright and sunny, but the weather forecasters were claiming it would be the last nice day for a while.
Full of anticipation and eager to outwit some panfish, I traveled to a lake I fished often when I was a kid some 50 years ago.
I hadn’t fished it again until last summer when I went out on it with a relative in his boat. The boat seemed cumbersome to me. I thought the canoe I bought last winter — but had only used once — would be a better vehicle for an assault on the lake.
The canoe capsized three times before I got away from the dock.
It was simple physics, I guess. But physics is hopelessly intertwined with math and I never had a mathematical mind, so it took me a while to figure out what was going on.
The going on was this: My canoe is short and light, a two-seater. When I plopped my plump posterior down in the rear seat, the narrowest part of my canoe’s hull was in contact with the water. Things went awry. The stern went down, the bow went up and the canoe wasn’t displacing enough water to keep it upright. When I got to thinking about things, I decided I might as well have been trying to spur a broomstick horse across a cloud bank.
Canoeists say we need to trim our canoes. That means the forward part of a canoe should have roughly the same amount of weight the aft end has. Mine wasn’t trimmed. That explained my dunkings. It also explained why I didn’t have any trouble with the canoe when my brother and I took it out together last summer. Dave Foley would have understood the problem and known the solution immediately. I needed to learn the hard way.
Anyway, smarting following my ignominious bath, I gave up my assault of the lake. I still wanted to fish, though. I decided to try easier waters that afternoon.
A friend of mine owns a private lake, one I can fish from shore. I’d been to her place a week or so earlier hunting grouse. I’d seen the swirls big fish made in shallow water. I went there.
The big fish I’d spotted before? Their swirls were gone. The fish seemed to be gone, too. I tried tube jigs, poppers and plastic worms — all to no avail.
Deciding to catch some panfish if I couldn’t catch a bass, I tied on a small, yellow Mister Twister Meeny Spin Jig and began catching fish. For those looking for angling advice, that’s my current contribution. Find a sheltered cove somewhere and use an ultralight rod to cast small lures. Use a canoe if you care to or fish from shore. The action should be brisk.
Anyway, I was having a ball with the panfish. Then, suddenly, I set the hook in the lips of another kind of beast. I knew it was no ordinary fish; it was a heavy thing. It bored deep and fought me in the weeds. I never did get a look at it. It refused to come up where I could see it. Pike? Bass? Alligator? I’ll never know. It eventually broke off.
So, that’s it. For panfish right now, anglers should try little lures and hold on to their rods. But that’s good advice for nearly anytime.
Something besides a boating disaster might be lurking out there. It never hurts to hope.
