CADILLAC — Time to celebrate a little.
And then get ready for the post-season.
Cadillac wrapped up a special night as it beat Manton 49-21 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Friday night at home.
Adding to the night a special group of Viking seniors played their final home game, one of their own hit a big milestone.
Senior guard Molly Anderson surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career in Cadillac, making her the third Viking girl to do so.
All of this happened after not even being sure they'd get to play Friday. Cadillac was set to play Glen Lake in a girls/boys doubleheader but the Lakers canceled the contests.
The Vikings were able to hook up with Manton to get a final night on their home court.
"We were kind of on an emotional roller coaster," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We found out we weren't going to play and then we were able to connect with Manton.
"The kids and I were excited to just have a game because we knew Molly had the potential to reach such an amazing milestone."
Anderson hit the mark early in the fourth quarter with a floater in the lane with all of her senior teammates on the floor and finished the night with 11 points.
"The kids were super excited to play and to see their buddy reach a goal that she's had," Damgard said. "We're super thankful for that and we loved seeing all the people in the crowd supporting her and supporting the whole team.
"We've got a pretty special group of seniors so it was a good night for them to finish on their home floor."
Cadillac started a little slow but found a better rhythm as the first half wore on. The Vikings were up 11-4 after the first quarter and took a 28-10 lead into halftime.
"Manton threw some funky things at us which was good for us to have to respond to," Damgard said. "We started off really jacked up and once we settled in, we started to make some shots.
"We moved the ball better, too, in the second half to get good shots. We were relying on the three-ball a little too much in the first half so it was nice to see it get inside more in the second half."
Manton coach JP Katona was glad to see how his team responded to playing someone like Cadillac.
"I felt we came to play tonight and I was content with the way we played in some spots," he said. "Cadillac is a really good team and they play hard.
"This will get us better for Monday. Our team is still hungry, which is good, and we will see what happens next week."
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with 12 points and Joslyn Seeley added 11.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals while Megan Moffit scored five points. Aysia Taylor also grabbed seven rebounds.
Cadillac (12-1 overall) faces either Benzie Central or Reed City in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday at Kingsley while Manton meets Houghton Lake in a Division 3 district game Monday at McBain.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cadillac shoots down Manton
Each team got what they wanted right before districts.
A good, competitive game with a lot of scoring.
Cadillac topped Manton 71-50 on a night when the Vikings hit 10 3-pointers while Manton senior point guard Kaleb Moore showed why he's one of the best in northern Michigan.
"Getting a game for our kids was special," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We want to thank Manton and Coach (Ryan) Hiller for putting themselves out there even though they were shorthanded."
The Vikings started the game hot, leading 23-16 after the first quarter and 43-28 at halftime, thanks largely to their work against the Rangers' zone.
"We made some strides with our zone offense," Benzenberg said. "We moved the ball we outside, inside and then back out and that got us some good looks. That was good to see."
Hiller was pleased with his team's effort as it works back into shape after a second COVID quarantine shutdown.
"I was very proud of our guys coming off another COVID quarantine and playing a great team like Cadillac," he said. "That's a tough task and I thought our guys worked their tails off for 32 minutes."
Moore single-handedly kept Manton in the game. Every time it looked like Cadillac was going to stretch the lead out and put it away, Moore responded. He finished the night with 36 points four assists and four steals.
"Kaleb really put us on his shoulders tonight and showed why he's one of the best points guards in northern Michigan," Hiller said.
The Vikings led 60-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Borr paced Cadillac with 19 points while Cole Jenema had 11 points and four rebounds. Jaden Montague, Charlie Howell and Austin Abram each had seven.
Benzenberg also commended Colin Hess for hitting a couple of shots and bringing his teammates some energy when he was in the game.
Jonathon Traxler added 12 points for the Rangers while Kyle Hudson grabbed eight rebounds.
Cadillac (8-6) hosts Reed City in a Division 2 district contest on Tuesday while Manton (8-2) faces Lake City or Mesick in a Division 3 game Thursday at Houghton Lake.
