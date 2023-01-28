CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 3-2 decision to Ann Arbor Huron in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
“It was a pretty evenly-matched game throughout,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We had a lot of offensive zone territorial play and they capitalized in transition with two line-rushes against.”
The Vikings scored first when Zach Beckhardt scored off an assist from Mitch House about five minutes into the game. The River Rats bounced back with two first-period goals, though, and led 2-1 going into the second.
House scored unassisted to tie it at 2-2 in the second before Huron scored the game-winning goal 1:37 into the third period.
“I thought we played hard, we were aggressive and initiating and dictating the play,” Graham said. “We just struggled to get anything by their goalie and couldn’t capitalize on our close-in opportunities.”
The Vikings are at Manistee on Wednesday before hosting Mattawan next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.