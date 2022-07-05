Annual LC Fourth races remain popular

LAKE CITY — The Greatest Fourth in the North in downtown Lake City remains a popular drawing card for runners and walkers on race morning.
The annual Greatest Fourth road races, sponsored each year by the Lake City Athletic Boosters, were staged Monday at the city park and drew a field of about 500 participants once again.
The conditions were pretty good, a little bit warm but not overly hot or humid, and the races went off smoothly.
“It was another good turnout and another good year,” said race director Zack Jones, who is also a Lake City elementary teacher and the high school’s cross country and track coach.
“The races have been going on for so many years (as part of the Greatest Fourth celebration) that it’s become a tradition for a lot of families who are up here visiting for the holiday. I think they come because they enjoy the atmosphere and the course and a lot of them stay for the parade too.”
The event, which includes a 2K fun run, a 5K race and a 10K race, is the biggest fundraiser by far each year for the Athletic Boosters.
“This is critical for us,” Jones acknowledged. “The funds we raise today help us in whatever projects we decide to take on throughout the year.”
Jones said how appreciative the Athletic Boosters organization is for the faithful community support the event garners and also the scores of volunteers who donate their time each July 4 to help with everything from marking the courses to handing out the medals and bottles of water to directing traffic.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
The winner’s circle saw the return of some familiar faces.
Noah Jacobs, 23, of Corunna repeated as the 5K champ and Dakota Hundley, 22, also a native of Corunna, has also been a past 5K and 10K winner.
Ironically, Jacobs and Hundley were Corunna High School cross country and track teammates and have been friends for years. Hundley, who is on a two-week leave from his Marine duties in North Carolina, came north with the Jacobs’ family to their cottage in Houghton Lake.
“This is our Fourth of July tradition,” said Jacobs, who also ran for the University of Wisconsin after graduating and is presently an insurance salesman.
“There’s a whole group of us who come over in the morning every Fourth and get our sweat on and then relax and have a good time the rest of the day. We enjoy coming to Lake City to take in the great atmosphere here and to support the athletic boosters.”
Jacobs, whose younger brother Ben came in fourth in the 5K and younger brother Isaac took first in the 2K, completed the course in 15:56, averaging 5:08 per mile.
“This is a relaxing, fun environment,” said Hundley, a harrier mechanic at the Cherry Point Air Station who completed the 10K in 33:10, averaging 5:21 per mile. “Coming to Lake City is something fun we can all do together.”
Taylor Pangburn, 17, of Lansing was the overall 5K female winner (19:10), taking 13th overall.
Kelsey Jones, 33, of Lake City was the top Missaukee female finisher, taking third overall among the ladies and 15th overall.
Andrew Shafley, 19, of Lake City was the top Missaukee finisher in the 5K race (18:11), coming in fifth overall.
Jim Rainbolt, 66, of Lake City was the top Missaukee finisher in the 10K race (39:19), taking seventh overall.
Lia Palomino, 32, of Novi, was the 10K female champ (36:37), coming in third overall.
Emily Gandolfi, 24, of Falmouth was the top Missaukee female 10K finisher (45:20), taking 14th overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.