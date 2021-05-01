LAKE CITY — Frankfort took first, McBain second and Northern Michigan Christian third in the 14th annual Terry Thompson Invitational at Missaukee Golf Club.
Thompson was a longtime teacher at Lake City Area Schools and started the school's golf program in the early 90s. The tournament is held in his honor and his wife, Nancy, still attends and makes cookies for all the players.
Frankfort carded a 392 for first while McBain shot a 403 and NMC 431. Lake City shot a 471 and Manton a 498.
"Today was about perseverance, it was some of the harshest conditions to play golf in," McBain coach Pat Martine said. "With winds gusting up to 40 mph and temperatures in the 30s to start. The scores were not our normal but I am proud of our kids for grinding the round out."
Tucker VanderVelde paced the Ramblers with a 92.
Andrew Eisenga and Cam Baas each shot 100s for NMC while Ben Gaffke shot 112 and Tristin Hill 115.
"It was a cold, blustery day, but we were thankful we could get it in this year to remember a champion of high school athletics," NMC coach Dave Skinner said.
Rowland Ball paced Lake City with a 107 while Thompson's grandson Sam Baron shot a 114.
"The kids are improving every day but I had to remind them a bad day on the course is better than a good day at most places," Lake City coach Travis Hubbard said.
Luke Puffer and Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 115s while Bridgette Collins shot a 128 and Kelsi Traxler a 140.
"I am so proud of all four kids," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "We had four matches in eight days including two 18-hole rounds."
GIRLS TENNIS
Cadillac falls to TK
MIDDLEVILLE — Cadillac dropped a 5-3 decision to Thornapple Kellogg in a non-conference girls tennis match Friday.
"We had a few close matches and some nice wins tonight," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
Cadillac won by forfeit at No. 1 singles while Macy Brown won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Zoe Feister lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jaylynn Hamilton lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Adri Beydoun and Madalie Dickerson lost 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen lost 6-2, 7-6(2) at No. 3 while Haylee Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Ludington today.
