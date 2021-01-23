Basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer teams got another dose of bad news Friday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department Health and Human Services ruled winter indoor sports must remain non-contact through at least Feb. 21.
The previous emergency order was set to expire at the end of January and would have allowed those sports to begin activities Feb. 1.
Teams began practices last Saturday but athletes must remain at least six feet from each other and there can be no physical contact.
"We found out about this decision at 9:30 a.m. like everyone else, and we will address it as quickly as possible after this weekend to collect more information," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said. "We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and today's announcements has created many new questions.
"Obviously, this is disappointing to thousands of athletes who have been training with their teams over the last week and watching teams in other states around Michigan play for the last two months."
Michigan is just one of three states not playing basketball in the country at this point. The other two are Illinois and New York.
The MHSAA had rescheduled the winter sports season twice to adjust to the governor's orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest adjustments pushed boys basketball finals to April 10 while the girls were April 9. Hockey and wrestling would have wrapped up in late March.
Uyl said the MHSAA will meet again with its Representative Council in the coming week to determine another path forward.
The organization has been steadfast since summer in its goal of playing three separate seaons during the 2020-21 school year and seeing them to their conclusion.
The latest delay also brings into question the spring sports calendar. Spring sports practices are slated to begin March 15 but adjustments may now be made to start and complete winter sports.
