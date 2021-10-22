When I heard that Frank and Shelley Youngman had a cider press, I was intrigued.
Since my only experience with procuring cider involved purchases at grocery stores or farmers’ markets, seeing how it was done would be worthwhile. Frank advised that if I brought a five gallon pail of apples, that would yield a gallon of cider.
Finally, I saw possibilities for that old apple tree that stood at the edge of our daughter Betsy’s yard.
Although the branches were bent low with hanging fruit, the apples were small and lumpy — perfect candidates for the cider press. Standing under the tree, I reached up and shook limbs, unleashing a cascade of apples.
When we got to Youngmans, our misshapen diminutive red specimens looked out of place next to the bags of farmers’ market specimens that Frank had readied for the press. Frank assured us that what we had would make great cider.
He did allow that some of the best tasting cider came when several varieties of fruit were mixed in.
“Sometimes I will use as many as five varieties in a batch,” added Frank.
After washing the apples in a washtub of water with a little vinegar mixed in for disinfectant, the apples were put in a rack. Frank plugged in an electric motor and a wooden wheel studded with spikes began to spin.
Into this, Frank dropped apples and then pressed a wood cover onto the apples. The fruit was ground into pomace which fell into a bucket made of wooden staves lined with stiff netting.
Once the bucket was filled with mashed apple, the lid to the cider press was put on top and cranked down into the mash with an iron screw, forcing out the cider juice which flowed into a bucket.
The operation was so simple a child could do it, a fact borne out when Frank and Shelley’s grandson, three-year-old Cyrus, joined the operation, first helping his grandpa feed apples into the press, and then Cyrus stood on a stool and worked one end of the hand crank, crushing the pomace into juice.
Jim Peterson built the cider press around 1985 and it had had various “caretakers” as Frank described them until he became the keeper of the press some thirty years ago. During the peak of the cider season, the cider press gets plenty of work.
Today, there were about two dozen adults along with their children. While we stood about talking and helping feed apples into the press and then turning the crank, about 10 kids ran about in the yard, much to the delight of Ruthie and Maggie, the Youngman’s dogs who barked and chased about. I looked up and at the edge of the woods beyond the field where the children played, a deer stood watching, illuminated by the golden late afternoon sun.
It was cold, the temperature struggling to reach 50, a huge contrast to the summer-like weather of recent weeks.
Down and wool jackets, which probably had been residing in closets since last May were the uniform of the day.
When the wind puffed, leaves fell. It really felt like the seasons had finally turned.
A couple brief showers of icy cold rain pushed us adults under the yard tent Frank had set up by the cider press. The kids, oblivious to the cold and sprinkles of rain, continued to run about as parents retreated to cars to pull out coats and hats, which the kids reluctantly accepted.
On the table next to the press stood a dozen gallon jugs of fresh pressed cider. We sampled our work, filling cups with the fresh fruit juice. The cider tasted excellent, its flavor enhanced in our minds by seeing it created right in front of us.
By 5:30, the last apples had been crushed and we all stood in a circle holding hands and sang the “Johnny Appleseed Song” before a potluck dinner with an array of casseroles, green salads, plates of veggies, baked cookies and pies.
Then several guitars and banjos appeared and the music began.
As I sat there enjoying the moment, I thought, “If summer must finally end, this is an excellent way to celebrate the changing seasons.”
