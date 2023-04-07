It’s spring.
Trumpeter swans and sandhill cranes fly overhead, crocus and pussy willows appear, northern pike begin to spawn and robins show up in every yard — all welcome indicators that the new season has arrived. But, unfortunately, this is when ticks awaken from their winter sleep.
In 2020, it was estimated that 476,000 Americans were infected with Lyme Disease and the prediction was that number would reach more then 500,000 in 2021.
In our eagerness to avoid the confined spaces where COVID spread rapidly, we headed outdoors — often right into tick country.
Twenty years ago, unless you were camping in the northern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin or Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, you didn’t worry about ticks.
Now they are becoming prevalent throughout the Midwest.
Ticks are most likely to be found in grassy fields and wooded areas.
They don’t jump or fly but, instead, lurk on the ends of grasses and brush, waiting for people to rub up against vegetation.
Once a tick lands on you, it walks over your clothing until it finds skin.
That’s why tick checks are necessary when you have been in their habitat.
Ticks tend to prefer the dark areas of our bodies — arm pits, the scalp, crotch and buttocks.
Even after a serious examination, you may not find them as some, like the deer tick, are the size of a freckle.
Ticks may stay attached anywhere from a few days to two weeks before dropping off.
An expanding red area, sometimes clear in the center and often resembling a bulls eye, is apparent in about half of bite cases. A rash is another indicator of tick infection.
The first symptoms of Lyme disease appear 36-48 hours after the tick starts to feed on you. To determine if you might have contracted Lyme disease, take the tick to the health department. Don’t crush a tick with your fingers as that my cause the infection to spread to your finger tip.
We have to take ticks seriously. Most associate deer ticks (also known as the black-legged tick)with the spread of Lyme disease, but there are several varieties of ticks that carry pathogens that infect humans. The most common, however, is Lyme disease.
Symptoms of Lyme disease include body aches, chills, extreme fatigue, fever, headaches and joint pain. Some are left with a chronic condition.
Unlike insects like mosquitoes, sand flies and deer flies whose bites elicit immediate pain, ticks are stealth feeders. Usually you won’t detect their presence.
Because you can’t feel a tick, and some areas are so small as to be likely missed during tick checks, the best strategy for dealing with ticks is to be proactive.
When in tick country, apply repellents containing a high percentage of DEET directly to exposed skin.
DEET products do work to some extent but some products, made especially to repel ticks, may be even more effective.
One of the most popular is REPEL Tick Defense spray. A friend of mine used it during a hike across the Upper Peninsula and said the ticks were everywhere.
His REPEL spray, he told me, virtually eliminated the tick problem.
Another strategy to deter ticks is to wear heavy socks pulling them up outside of pant legs to seal off exposed skin. I wear gaiters treated with a repellent to protect lower leg area. Tuck your shirt in. Clothing treated with Permethrin, not only repels ticks and other insects, but immobilizes them. Clothing already treated with permethrin can be purchased or untreated clothing can be sprayed with the insecticide.
Because pets can be bitten by ticks and could bring them indoors, dog and cat owners can protect their animals by giving them oral medications containing fluralaner or topical treatments such as imidacloprid, permethrin and pyriproxyfen. Flea and tick collars also can be effective.
In the first years that ticks started to be recognized as a problem, the most common way of removing embedded ticks was with a hot match tip — a technique that required a steady hand by the match holder less the glowing ember scorch more than just the tick. Although that method often removed the tiny biter, on occasion it caused the tick to burrow even deeper.
Other outdoor experts advised applying nail polish and peppermint oil to the tick. This proved a messy solution that often failed in its mission.
To remove a tick, use tweezers. Grip the tick close to the skin and pull upward with steady even pressure. After removing the tick, clean with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Never crush the tick with your fingers.
Another device that removes ticks is a tick key which uses a small hoop of wire to pop them off your skin.
Don’t let apprehension about ticks curtail your excursions outdoors.
Covering exposed skin, applying repellent and doing a tick check when you return will likely minimize your encounters with ticks.
