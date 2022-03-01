YPSILANTI — Several local high school athletes wrapped up a good winter in the Michigan Indoor Track Series State Finals over the weekend in Ypsilanti competing for Up North Elite.
On Saturday, Manton’s Noah Morrow and Cadillac’s Nolan Nixon were part of a state champion distance medley relay team that finished in 10:23.78.
On the girls’ side, Cadillac’s Kendall Schopieray and Buckley’s Aidan Harrand were part of the first-place DMR, as well, as the foursome finished in 12:16.17.
Morrow took third in the 3,200-meter run in 9:21.87 while Manton’s Molly Harding took 21st in 11:30.79. Manton’s Grace Wahr took 23rd in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.87 seconds, as well.
“I was super proud of everybody really representing our area and smaller schools well. I was just happy to do my part,” Morrow said.
The titles kept coming on Sunday as Morrow was part of a 3,200-meter relay state title in 7:51.14 while the girls’ 3200 relay that included Harrand, Harding and Schopieray took sixth in 9:41.01.
“It was fun to go fast with people from around here that I’ve been running with weekly all winter,” Schopieray said.
“The opportunity to run with everyone was really cool and I am super excited for outdoor.”
Harrand took seventh in the open 800-meter run in 2:20.33 while Schopieray was 22nd in 2:27.80.
Cadillac’s Brooklyn Brown also took fifth in the middle 1,600-meter race in 5:31.94.
Manton High School boys’ coach Trevor Thiebaut worked with the area runners.
“It was fun to have a bunch of kids who typically train on their own come together to push each other,” he said.
“Throughout the winter they would meet in different areas to run, train and just hang out.
“It definitely enhanced everyone’s performance throughout the indoor season. I can’t wait to see them carry it through outdoor.”
