SCOTTVILLE — Lake City’s boys and McBain’s girls were the top local teams in an MHSAA Division 3 track and field regional Friday at Mason County Central High School.
Traverse City St. Francis ran away with the title on the boys’ side, totaling 126 points while Benzie Central was second at 82.
Hart took third at 71, Lake City fourth at 63, Manton fifth at 58, Reed City ninth at 32, Evart 10th at 25, Pine River 11th at 21 and McBain 12th at 20.
Lake City junior Dayne Blair won the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds while the Trojans 400 relay took fourth in 45.55 seconds but qualified for the state finals on time.
Gavin Bisballe won the high jump at 6-feet, 1-inch and also qualified in the long jump at 20-4, taking fourth. Caleb Doe took second in the pole vault at 12-6.
Manton senior Noah Morrow took second in the 1600 in 4:26.64 and second in the 3200 in 9:41.68. He also ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took first in 3:31.70, joined by Lucas McKernan, Nolan Moffit and Kyle Hudson.
Reed City senior Blake Daggy qualified in the 100 hurdles, taking second in 16.16 seconds.
Evart’s Dakobe White took second in the 200 dash in 23.67 seconds while Bryant Calderon qualified in the long jump on distance, taking third at 20-9.75. The Wildcats’ 800 relay of Andrew Booher, Calderon, Dakobe White and Marcel White took second in 1:33.40, as well.
Pine River’s Javen Wanstead took second in the discus at 133-8 to advance, as well.
Hart cruised to the title on the girls’ side. The Pirates totaled 131.5 points while Manistee was second at 89, Traverse City St. Francis and Benzie Central tied for third at 83.5, McBain seventh at 46, Pine River eighth at 37.5, Manton ninth at 26, Lake City 10th at 19, Evart 12th at 6 and Reed City 14th at 1.
McBain’s Adyson Nederhood took first in the shot put at 37-7.25 to qualify for the state finals.
Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin took second in the 200 dash in 27.13 seconds and also ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took second in 4:17.46, joined by Jersey Johnson, Hailey Wanstead and Ellie Rigling. Lillian Pylman also took second in the discus at 97-7.
Manton’s Molly Harding qualified in the 3200 on time, taking fifth in 11:47.60 as did Lake City’s 400 relay as it took fifth in 52.14 seconds.
The Division 3 State Finals will be held June 4 at Kent City High School.
