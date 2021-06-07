The senior brought home two all-state finishes in her final high school meet.
The freshman introduced herself with two all-state finishes, including one championship.
The high school track and field season came to an end at four different venues in the Grand Rapids area on a hot and windy Saturday.
The area's lone championship came from that freshman — Buckley's Aiden Harrand.
Harrand, competing in the MHSAA Division 4 Finals in Hudsonville, won the 1,600-meter run in 5:14.91 and took second in the 800 in 2:24.02.
Harrand won the 1600 by nearly 11 seconds over Glen Lake's Makenna Scott (5:25.06)
"I was seeded first going in (in the 1600) and I was pretty confident from what I had been running," Harrand said. "It's what I wanted. I had a plan in my head and I felt great with the outcome.
"I knew the 800 was going to be fast and there was tough competition going in. I was just happy to get second because (Lansing Christian's) Madison Volz is a great athlete. I was happy to have the opportunity to race her."
Marion sophomore Harley Bear had an all-state performance of her own as she took third in the shot put at 35-feet, 1-inch.
Cadillac brought home a pair of all-state finishes from the Division 2 Finals at Zeeland as senior Chloie Musta took second in the 800 in a personal-best time of 2:16.05.
She also ran the anchor leg of the 3200 relay that took third in 9:50.46. Joining Musta were Kendall Schopieray, Renee Brines and Ellie Cool.
Manton junior standout Noah Morrow took third for an all-state in the 3200 at the Division 3 Finals at Jenison, completing the eight laps in 9:40.
"Noah is a special runner and having him cap the season off with a third-place finish is amazing," Manton boys coach Trevor Thiebaut said. "The sky is the limit for this kid and this is just the beginning."
Also in the Division 4 Finals, Buckley's Kyle Kaczanowski took fifth in the high jump at 6-4. The Bears took fourth in the 1600 relay (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Gavin Allen, Jackson Kulawiak, Kyle Deshasier) in 3:37.06 and seventh in the 800 relay (Gabe Luther, Allen, Cameron Carpenter, Nick Simon) in 1:33.67.
Forest Area's Emily Norkowski took eighth in the 100 hurdles in 17.38 seconds and the Warriors also took eighth in the 3200 relay in 10:51.09.
Also in the Division 3 Finals, Lake City sophomore Dayne Blair took fourth in the 100 dash in 11.24 seconds.
McBain's Maggie O'Malley wrapped up her prep career by taking fourth in the 3200 in 11:28.12 and fifth in the 1600 in a PR of 5:12.50.
On the boys' side, Kaiden McGillis took fourth in the high jump at 6-4 while Grayson VerBerkmoes took seventh in the 800 in a personal-best time of 2:00.14. The Ramblers' 3200 relay Connor Murphy, Kyle Pylkas, VerBerkmoes, Kadin Eastway) took fourth in 8:24.20, as well.
Pine River senior Logan Churchill took seventh in the 3200 in 10:04.64 and eighth in the 1600 in 4:30.67. The Bucks' 800 relay team of Lynnesia Belvin, Sydney Edstrom, Kendra Montague and Ellie Rigling took eighth in 1:51.30.
Evart's Cannan Morgan took seventh in the high jump at 6-2 while Manton's Molly Harding took seventh in the 3200 in 11:47.41.
